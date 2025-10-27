Complete cast breakdown of FBI season 8: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

FBI season 8 © CBS

FBI season 8 episode 3 airs on October 27, 2025, on CBS. The previous episode featured an art theft and a security guard encounter. The team gets ready to recover stolen paintings. Scola is going undercover to gain the thieves' trust. Furthermore, in FBI season 8, the team's personal communications face a tough situation, particularly Maggie and Scola's relationship as they process a colleague's death. Amidst all, investigating international criminals complicates the case.

The main cast includes Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, and John Boyd. New season additions include Juliana Aidé Martinez in a crucial but unnamed role.

Looking into the Main Cast of FBI season 8

Missy Peregrym plays Maggie Bell

Missy Peregrym got featured as fearless and skilled Special Agent Maggie Bell, the FBI team leader. It's her experience and dedication that make Maggie's colleagues trust her cool-headed decision-making skills and fieldwork.

After guest-starring on Dark Angel (2000) and Smallville (2002), she played a rebellious gymnast in Stick It (2006). As Officer Andy McNally in Rookie Blue (2010–2015), she got appreciation. She even won a Canadian Screen Award nomination.

Cybergeddon (2012), Van Helsing (2017-2021), and Backcountry (2014) are among Peregrym's film and TV credits outside of FBI.

Zeeko Zaki plays Omar Adom “OA” Zidan

FBI Season 8 presents Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan. OA's technological and investigative skills are vital to the field. He solves tough cases with his quick thinking and analytical mind. OA's tough exterior and inner vulnerabilities are balanced by Zaki, making him relatable and engaging.

He played a U.S. Army special operations aviator in Valor (2017). Also, Zeeko played an antagonist in Six (2017) before becoming OA. Dick Wolf cast him in FBI, a Latino role, which was his breakthrough. Zaki briefly attended Temple University before moving to North Carolina to act.

Jeremy Sisto plays Jubal Valentine

Jeremy Sisto plays Special Agent Jubal Valentine. Jubal guides and supports the team during investigations. He leads logistics and tactics, providing wisdom and experience that helps the team succeed. Sisto also had his roles in Clueless (1995), Thirteen (2003), May (2002), and Frozen II (2019).

Jeremy Sisto has played many television and film roles over two decades. The HBO series Six Feet Under (2001–2005) made Jeremy a popular face as Billy Chenowith. Plus, this role earned him Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Alana De La Garza plays Isobel Castille

In FBI Season 8, Alana De La Garza portrays Special Agent Isobel Castille. Team supervisor Isobel balances office and field work. She manages the team and keeps agents close. De La Garza plays Isobel, a leader, determined, and compassionate teammate.

Alana's role as Assistant District Attorney Connie Rubirosa on Law & Order (2001–2010) earned her an ALMA Award and Imagen Foundation Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. After a success, De La Garza reprised Rubirosa in Law & Order: LA (2010) and Special Victims Unit (2014).

Her roles included Marisol Delko-Caine on CSI: Miami, Detective Jo Martinez in Forever (2014–2015), and Special Agent Clara Seger in Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.

Supporting Cast

John Boyd as Stuart Scola

Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran

Vedette Lim as Elise Taylor

James Chen as Ian Lim

Juliana Aidén Martinez as an unnamed character

FBI season 8 episode 2 recap

The FBI investigates a high-stakes art theft and a security guard's death in Season 8, Episode 2. An art gallery security guard is murdered to start the episode. After the victim's death, the team investigates a group of thieves who stole priceless paintings.

Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and her team must find the thieves and art. The team discovers the thieves are part of a larger criminal enterprise, changing the investigation. Maggie and Special Agent Stuart Scola (John Boyd) enliven the case. Maggie encourages grieving Scola to talk about his feelings, strengthening their relationship.

FBI Season 8 episodes are available for streaming on CBS.