FBI season 8 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

CBS’s FBI continues its thrilling eighth season with episode 4, titled “Manifest.” The new episode will air on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In this episode, Special Agents Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and OA Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) are assigned to escort a U.S. senator back to Washington, D.C., following a failed assassination attempt.

Things take a deadly turn as the flight, which started out routine, becomes much more hazardous than anyone anticipated. For "Manifest," director Jon Cassar has promised tense action and emotional depth as OA faces grave trouble in the middle of the flight. Viewers can expect another thrilling episode, with high-stakes investigations and team dynamics that characterize the FBI series.

FBI season 8 episode 4 airs on Tuesday

Where to watch FBI season 8 episode 4

Fans can catch FBI season 8, episode 4 live on CBS or stream it afterward on Paramount+. CBS remains the show’s home network, offering broadcast access for cable and satellite viewers. For those preferring streaming, Paramount+ provides on-demand access to all current and past episodes, along with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

What to expect from FBI season 8 episode 4

Episode 4, "Manifest," follows the team's efforts to keep a U.S. senator safe after a violent attack. Maggie and OA are assigned to protect the Senator and take her back on a flight. Midway through the journey, several other complications arise that make their job harder and difficult to maintain peace among the passengers. The episode will be full of character-driven storytelling, especially for OA. Loyalties and instincts will be tested when the agents must rely on their training and trust in each other.

A brief recap of episode 3 before FBI season 8 episode 4 arrives

FBI season 8 episode 3 begins with Special Agent Stuart Scola getting a new partner, Eva Ramos, played by Juliana Aidén Martinez. She joins the New York Field Office as the team investigates the theft of several high-value European paintings. The priority of the case increases when Scola realizes that a DEA agent named Bobby from his past is somehow connected.

He says he is working undercover to bring down a drug smuggling operation. His actions do not match up with the story. Scola's past with him also creates tension. The Bureau discovers evidence that suggests Bobby crossed the line. Ramos proves herself capable and cool-headed in the field, supporting Scola on the case. Her self-assurance gives her the respect of the team as she keeps her private life private.

During the investigation, Ramos confides in Scola. She reveals that her ex-partner was part of a domestic extremist group called Forefront. She transferred to New York to start fresh. The reveal at least suggests her backstory might be relevant later in the season.

They track the stolen artwork to a warehouse, where the team soon discovers Bobby's sting operation went awry. The FBI steps in before the deal can be concluded. Scola confronts Bobby, who finally admits his plan was supposed to take down a smuggling network; it just got completely out of hand. He surrenders, and they recover the paintings.

Meanwhile, back at headquarters, Isobel considers accepting an ADIC promotion, forcing Jubal to temporarily lead the office. Maggie and OA handle a connected explosives threat, adding action to the episode.

The hour ends with the case solved, but new questions about Ramos’ past and Isobel’s future, setting up deeper storylines for the rest of the season.

