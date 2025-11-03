90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All: Here are the most shocking moments in the trailer

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 tell-all (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has ended, giving everyone an insight into the lives of couples navigating their relationship problems, family life, finances, and other conflicts.

Now the whole batch of couples reunite together in the 4-part special series hosted by Shaun Robinson, reveals that the married couples are going to live together under the same roof in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell all.

The official trailer released on November 2, 2025, on TLC spilling the tea on some of the most dramatic moments of the special, along with a lot of yelling, accusations, confrontations, and confessions.

It is set to premiere weekly on Sundays at 8:00 pm ET with the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 Tell All, premiering on November 9, 2025, on TLC.

Here are some explosive moments revealed in the trailer of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 tell all

1. Andrei and Jovi get aggressive in an argument

The trailer showed Andrei and Jovi firstly in a tense argument where Andrei asks Jovi about blocking them on social media, and then Jovi responds saying that he should apologize for the way he acted.

The topic on which they are discussing specifically is unknown; however, the argument turns almost physical yet very aggressive as they begin throwing things and abusing each other.

2. Elizabeth and Loren get into an argument

Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet get into an argument with Loren and Alexei Brovarnik while probably discussing things like trust, friendship, etc. The exact reason is yet unknown. Elizabeth says to Alexei why is he pissed if it's not true? Andrei responds, saying that he is not pissed.

She then accuses Andrei of being the reason she and Loren are not friends anymore because they can't trust each other. Loren then yells at her, saying:

Because you open your fu***ng mouth. Shut off.

Elizabeth states that:

This is a tell off. We're going to tell off.

3. Darcey lays accusations on Georgi

Darcey confronts Georgi, accusing him of flirting with other women when he goes out, claiming that she has seen it. She further says that he is not even hiding it now.

Georgi said that Dacey is just jealous because he talks with beautiful women. He further justifies himself, saying that it is just networking where he talks with people.

Darcey gets angry, calling it disgusting, with Stacey Silva, her sister, coming to her defence as she says:

Did you tell everybody what he said the day after you got married?

4. Yara has an emotional breakdown

Yara confides in Jasmine in the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Tell All, as seen in the trailer. She was discussing her marriage problems with Jovi, sitting down together as they all live together. As Jasmine asks her what happened, she breaks down terribly and tells Jasmine:

I cried and cried when we fight and fight. It's so hard for me to like I can't lose him in my life.

5. Brandon's parents continue to be a reason for conflict between him and Julia

Julia reveals their relationship has become a lot, and they have a reason to disconnect. Brandon's parents are also called on a video chat all the way from their farm. Brandon's parents, Bett and Ron, do not know about their pregnancy yet, and it seems there is something else as well that Julia is hiding from them.

6. Matt, Jasmine, and Gino find themselves in a love triangle

Jasmine confronts Matt, asking him if he has to say anything, and then questioning him about sleeping with other women. Matt has to answer a lot of questions, and then he overhears a conversation between his girlfriend Jasmine and her estranged husband Gino, where she says to him that:

I don’t think that I will ever love someone like I love you. I have never wanted to be with Matt, ever.

Stay tuned for more updates.