Physical: Asia: Who's leading, and who's at risk of elimination after 4 episodes?

Manny Pacquiao from Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

Physical:100’s international spin-off Physical: Asia, which debuted with its first four episodes on October 28, 2025, has caught the attention of viewers.

Fans of the Netflix competition series now look forward to episodes 5 and 6, which are to be released on November 4, in which the eight countries will continue their competition for the top spot.

In the first four episodes, the eight teams – Korea, Japan, Mongolia, the Philippines, Türkiye, Thailand, Australia, and Indonesia – competed in two challenges.

First, they went head-to-head in a quest task. After competing in that, they clashed in a shipwreck transportation game, where the players had to cross a rugged obstacle course and transport weights from one point to the other.

The teams that won the challenge were Korea, Australia, Türkiye, and Mongolia, whereas Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines lost the task.

Consequently, by the end of episode 4, the losing teams faced the risk of elimination.

Whereas Korea led the winner’s list as they carried the highest weight load, at 2120 kg. They were followed by Australia (2100kg), Mongolia (2000 kg), and Türkiye (1990 kg).

What challenge did the losing teams face in episode 4 of Physical: Asia?







Among the four losing teams, Japan stood ahead of the rest with a total weight of 1820 kg.

They were followed by Indonesia, which had carried 1480 kg in total. Then came Thailand with 1380 kg, and in last position was the Philippines with 1290 kg.

Team Japan’s captain, Yushin Okami, was not pleased with the outcome, even though Japan was first in the lead among the four losing teams.



“Even though we had the best of the lower scores, coming in fifth place still sucked. I think the best thing for us strategically is to be more unified. Not just working together, but as one team,” he said.



The four losing teams had to compete in Death Match, a challenge for the opportunity to retain their spots in their competition.

In the game, two countries had to go head-to-head in different rounds. At the end of the task, the two losing teams would be eliminated.



“The team that manages to reach the ball [in a pit], take possession, and score a goal will win. Each match will last three minutes. If the match doesn’t end in three minutes, the winner will be determined by a one-minute rematch,” the narrator explained the rules.



The narrator continued:



“If neither team manages to score during the tiebreaker, while in possession of the ball, the team that lands closest to their opponent’s goal will win the match.”



However, if neither party had the ball, they would have to reset for another tie-breaker. All the players had to do to win was land the ball in their opponent’s goal.

Each matchup would have five rounds. Teams with three wins out of the five rounds would be safe.

Round 1. 1:1 match

Round 2. 2:2 match

Round 3. 1:1 match

Round 4. 2:2 match

Round 5. 1:1 match

As winners among the losers, Japan had the opportunity to choose its opponents, and they went with Indonesia. That meant the Philippines had to battle Thailand.

The Philippines and Thailand went first. From Thailand came rugby player Sunny, and from the Philippines came their sambo athlete, Mark.

The duo tied in the first round and entered the tie-breaker match, where Mark overpowered Sunny and won the round for the Philippines.

For the 2:2 match, the Philippines sent strongman Ray and boxing legend Manny, whereas Thailand sent former volleyball player James and Muay Thai player Superbon.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving the viewers wondering about the result.

Stay tuned for more updates.