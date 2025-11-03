Chicago P.D. season 13 episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

Chicago P.D. © NBC

Chicago P.D. Season 13 was renewed for the thirteenth season in May 2025 and there are 21 episodes, as mentioned by NBC in this season. The series, part of the "One Chicago" franchise, follows the Chicago Police Department's Intelligence Unit. The season began with Consequences, episode 1, on October 1, 2025. Every week, NBC airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 10 PM/9c. Episode 6 is going to air on November 5, 2025.

This season shows Detective Hank Voight leading the team in solving cases involving violent criminals and conspiracies. The team faces internal conflicts and new alliances. Team members' personal stories and bonds are tested as they solve crimes. The unit faces dangerous situations that test them while dealing with law enforcement's darker side.

Chicago P.D. Season 13: Looking at its Complete Release Schedule

Chicago P.D. season 13 episodes air each week on Wednesdays at 10 PM/9c on NBC. And following the same, on November 5, 2025, the sixth episode will air. As of now, eight episodes have been revealed.

Episode No. Episode Title Release Date & Day

13x01 Consequences October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x02 Open Wounds October 8, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x03 Canaryville October 15, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x04 Root Cause October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x05 Miami October 29, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x06 Send Me November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x07 Impulse Control November 12, 2025 (Wednesday)

13x08 Good Old Desk November 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Chicago P.D. Season 13 streaming options with Subscription Plans

The NBCUniversal streaming service Peacock offers Chicago P.D. Season 13 streaming option. Multiple subscription plans from Peacock let you choose your level of access. The basic Peacock Premium plan includes ads for $11/month or $110/year. This plan offers live sports, next-day streaming for many NBC shows, and NBCUniversal's vast library.

Peacock Premium Plus available at $17 per month or $170 per year, ensures an ad-free experience. This plan offers ad-free viewing, offline downloads, live, local NBC channels and exclusive content. Both plans offer live Chicago P.D. Season 13 and other popular NBC shows. For fans who can't watch live, Peacock has the option to stream the next day to watch episodes on demand.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5 Recap: What has happened to date

In episode 5, Miami, Detective Atwater visits the Violence Reduction Initiative and reunites with Tasha Fox, an old friend. Tasha, another project participant, wants to join the Miami Police Department. She discusses her move, including a better job, better treatment and a large signing bonus. All of these things make her feel like Miami is a fresh start after her Chicago problems.

An explosion in downtown Chicago disrupts Atwater and Tasha's patrol. Atwater leads the investigation after the bomb hits a tall building. He organizes survivors' rescue efforts and the Intelligence Unit investigates. The bombing involves a real estate group that's been criticized for building the city.

To find the bomber, Atwater and Tasha work. They investigate Ricky who is stalking his ex-wife rather than the bomber. Chris Lubiak, the bomber is found. Chemical engineer by training, he made the bomb because he hates rich city people. While investigating Lubiak's house, they find his manifesto and other clues.

The episode ends with Lubiak trapped in an empty building with the team in a tense standoff. Atwater and Tasha greet him. Lubiak dies after a little fight. After the case, Atwater and Tasha reflect on their past and deal with its emotional impact.

Chicago P.D. Season 13 episodes are available to stream on NBC.