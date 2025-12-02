What role did Markie Post play on Chicago P.D.? Everything to know about her character

Chicago P.D. © NBC

Chicago P.D. is a popular NBC drama about police procedural featuring the recurring guest role of Barbara 'Bunny' Fletcher, famously portrayed by the late American actress Marjorie Armstrong "Markie" Post. Post began playing the role in 2014 and continued her appearances until 2017.

Markie played Barbara "Bunny" Fletcher, detective Erin Lindsay's biological mother. Lindsay's frequent encounters with Bunny, a troubled character with a history of addiction and bad choices, caused emotional stress and conflict. Her role as Lindsay's chaotic past conflicted with her daughter and adoptive father, Sergeant Hank Voight.

Markie Post in Chicago P.D.: Everything to Know About her role

On the NBC drama Chicago P.D., Marcie Post played Barbara "Bunny" Fletcher. From Season 2 to Season 4, Bunny was in 18 episodes. In the story, she was shown to be Detective Erin Lindsay's (Sophia Bush) real mother. Detective Erin Lindsay was one of the most important people in the Intelligence Unit.

Bunny had issues with drugs, was unstable, and had ties to criminal or questionable people in society. Lindsay stated that she only went to court when she had to, like when she needed money or help with the law. This made it hard for her to work and kept her from being happy.

Intelligence Unit Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), who was like a father figure to Lindsay, and Bunny didn't get along. Because Voight thought Bunny was bad for Lindsay's health and career, she did everything she could to keep Lindsay away from her.

In the fourth season, Bunny Fletcher's story arc came to an end. Because of what she did and how unstable she was all the time, Erin Lindsay quit the Intelligence Unit and left Chicago at the end of Season 4. This was the last thing the character did to change the story of the main characters.

About Marjorie Armstrong Post

Marjorie Armstrong Post (November 4, 1950 – August 7, 2021), known professionally as Markie Post, was an American actress. Born in Palo Alto, California, her parents were physicist Richard F. Post and poet Marylee Post.

Prior to her acting career, Post worked in television production, primarily on game shows. She began on the production crew of Split Second and later served as associate producer of Double Dare and as a card dealer on Card Sharks. Following her rise to fame, she participated in game shows, including Pyramid and Password, as a celebrity guest.

Her early acting credits included the science fiction series Buck Rogers in the 25th Century and a guest role on Cheers as Diane Chambers' best friend. Post secured her first main role as bail bondswoman Terri Michaels in the ABC action drama The Fall Guy (1982–1985). She then transitioned to her most recognized role as Christine Sullivan, the public defender on the NBC sitcom Night Court, remaining with the series from its third season until its conclusion in 1992.

Post continued in sitcoms, playing Georgie Anne Lahti Hartman on Hearts Afire (1992–1995), co-starring with John Ritter. Subsequent recurring television roles included appearances on The District and as the mother of Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs. She was also the voice of June Darby on the animated series Transformers: Prime. From 2014 to 2017, Post played the recurring role of Barbara ‘Bunny’ Fletcher, the mother of Detective Erin Lindsay, on the NBC drama Chicago P.D. Post succumbed to cancer in August 2021.

Chicago P.D. episodes are available to stream on NBC.