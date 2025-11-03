Sister Wives alum Kody Brown makes surprising revelations about getting marriage proposals

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

In the newest episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown revealed to Robyn that he still gets emails from women wanting to be his next wife. The TLC star recently revealed to Robyn Brown, about still receives messages from women who wish to join the family.

Kody further said that the sender was chastising him for deciding to quit plural marriage before suggesting that she wanted to “get to know us for the purpose of joining the family.” Robyn talked about what makes Kody attractive to other women while saying,

“Any young woman would be like, ‘Oh, he is marriageable material because he’s already married.’”

Sister Wives alum Robyn Brown calls these emails “inappropriate”

As Kody Brown revealed all about getting emails from women who wish to be a part of the family, Robyn shared her views on the whole matter, saying,

“For a split second, I think, ‘Oh, wouldn’t this be great? This is what I’ve always wanted for my life, she said in a confessional. “I find it very inappropriate that they would send it to Kody,” she added. “It’s not usually proper to go hitting on a guy. You have to go through the sister wives.” When a young woman sees a married stable man that is attractive,” she told the cameras. “He’s figured out some of his bullcrap. He’s got a wife that’s happy, and he knows how to be a dad. I mean, like, I’m sorry, but that’s going to make any girl's eggs drop.

Kody has also shared her views on these emails and whether he is on board with the idea, saying,

“I’ve had a lot of letters come in and ‘Hey, listen, why don’t you reconsider plural marriage?’” he said. “Like a woman would want to marry me and be Robyn’s sister wife. Who doesn’t like a little bit of attention? But at the same time, it’s like, that’s a craziness that I don’t want to indulge.”

Kody Brown gets candid about “plural marriage”

The Sister Wives alum had a conversation with Robyn Brown, and it seems like Kody is not quite on board with the idea of a plural marriage anymore. Kody also asked Robyn about her point of view moving forward, as he said,

“We're married," he said. "I don't want to know that another woman's having a crush on me. Even if it makes me feel special, it's sort of ridiculous, right? I’m just trying to make the best of it here with you in our happy little kingdom. And you’re perfectly fine with being out of the polygamy thing forever?”

In an early episode, Kody Brown opened up about the idea that another woman might ruin his dynamic with Robyn, he said,

“Robyn and I are talking about plural marriage, another wife hypothetically coming in, and I’m going, ‘No,’ because how you do anything is how you do everything. And we’ll screw that one up too."

Watch Sister Wives airing exclusively on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.