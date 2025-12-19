Who was Dennis Dutton and Jack Dutton? Families issue statement as all victims of Greg Biffle plane crash identified

Greg Biffle and others' families remembered everyone as they issued a joint statement (Image via Getty)

Jack and Dennis Dutton have been identified as among those who died in the Greg Biffle plane crash on Thursday, December 18. Notably, the sports car driver lost his life alongside his family members in the accident.

Dennis Dutton was reportedly also a pilot, and Jack was his son. The latter was reportedly associated with the same field as his father and was recently employed at a coffee shop on a part-time basis.

Federal records claimed that Greg Biffle was one of the pilots inside with Dennis Dutton. However, it has not been confirmed if the former was flying the plane.

Meanwhile, a joint statement was issued by the families of those who died in the crash. It says that they are “devastated” after everything that happened, adding that the incident is a “tragedy” that left them heartbroken. They recalled the memories of each person separately.

“Greg and Cristina were devoted parents and active philanthropists whose lives were centered around their young son Ryder and Greg’s daughter Emma (mother - Nicole Lunders). Emma was a wonderful human being with a kind soul who was loved by many people. Ryder was an active, curious and infinitely joyful child,” the tribute reads.

The statement says that Dennis and his son were also loved by everyone. The families said that they are honoring those who died and supporting each other during this period.

“We ask for privacy, compassion and understanding as we grieve and begin to process this unimaginable loss,” the tribute ended.

Dennis Dutton had a long list of experience: Everything to know about Jack and other details

As mentioned earlier, Dennis was a pilot. He served in the US Air Force many years ago, which was revealed on his LinkedIn profile. Before his demise, the Davidson, North Carolina native was working for Delta Air Lines, serving as an international A-330 Captain.

Outside the world of the airlines, Dennis Dutton was the co-owner of a company called Highland Development Group. The firm intended to renovate popular buildings that have existed for centuries. The basic intention was to add a modern touch to all of them. For his higher studies, Dutton enrolled at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Dutton’s son, Jack, was working part-time at the Well Red Coffee and Bookstore for the last few months. His LinkedIn profile stated that he was a counselor for the camp cabin and training at Camp Timberlake for Boys. He even became the President of the Computer Literacy Education Outreach around two years ago.

According to WCNC, the data from the Federal Aviation Administration claimed that Dennis Dutton needed a second in command to control the plane. A former senior air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, Greg Feith, opened up on the possibilities of Greg flying the plane.

Feith alleged that although Biffle was certified to operate a multi-engine plane, he could not be the only one flying it. Speaking to WCNC, Feith said that the NTSB will focus on a lot of things, including the maintenance of the plane, to determine the possible circumstances of the crash.

“If we were required to maintain our automobile like we’re required to maintain an aircraft, your car would last 30 or 40 years. It’ll come down to what kind of maintenance has been done in the recent past, not only on the airframe, but also on those engines,” Greg added.

As per the Associated Press, the plane was attempting to land when it went down. It reportedly left during the morning hours. The case is being investigated, and further updates are awaited.