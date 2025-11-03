Complete cast breakdown of I Love LA Season 1: Who plays Who & where you’ve seen them before

I Love LA Season 1 © HBO

I Love LA Season 1 premiered on HBO on November 2, 2025. Created by Rachel Sennott, the series follows 27-year-old Los Angeles resident Maia as she pursues a career as a talent agent. Maia's birthday party with Dylan (Josh Hutcherson) is ruined by an earthquake at the start of the show. Although Maia is too focused on her s*xual encounter with Dylan to realize the worst situation she is in.

Maia wants to advance at a small talent agency, but she's self-conscious and feels stuck. Maia struggles with her strange friends, including Charlie (Jordan Firstman), who styles celebrities, and Alani (True Whitaker), who works for her dad's production company and loves astrology, throughout the season. Maia's ex-college roommate, Tallulah, played by Odessa A'zion, now a successful influencer, returns, making things funny and tense. Tallulah disrupts Maia's carefully planned life, causing odd events like a night out, a surprise party, and a growing argument between the two women. Maia discovers herself as she faces her fears, friends, and Los Angeles's many stresses this season.

Main Cast of I Love LA Season 1

Rachel Sennott plays Maia

In the storyline, 27-year-old aspiring talent agent Maia, played by Rachel Sennott, struggles with life, love, and work. Maia is ambitious but struggles with her flaws. Rachel got her breakthrough from Shiva Baby in 2020.

Sennott graduated from NYU Tisch and Stella Adler Studio of Acting. She began her comedy career at open mics and with alternative groups. After her success in Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022), Sennott starred in I Used to Be Funny (2023). The satirical teen comedy Bottoms (2023), which she co-wrote and starred in, also received positive reviews. Sennott's roles in The Idol (2023) and I Love LA showcased both her acting and writing skills. The role she plays in this HBO series explores self-deprecation and the messy side of young adulthood.

Odessa A'zion as Tallulah

Odessa A'zion plays Tallulah, Maia's old college friend and a successful influencer. Odessa A'zion is an American actress who works in film and TV. She was lauded for playing Joey Del Marco in Grand Army (2020) on Netflix. She starred in CBS's Fam (2019) and Hellraiser's 2022 reboot. Movies like The Inhabitant (2022) and Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023) gave her career a different dimension.

Ladyworld (2018) and Let's Scare Julie (2020) are independent films that show her range as an actress in drama and horror. She also appeared in Fresh Kills (2024) and Until Dawn (2025). A'zion brought the exact amount of energy and humor to Tallulah's character as a successful but flawed influencer who complicates Maia's life in I Love LA.

Jordan Firstman as Charlie

Charlie, Maia's flamboyant and witty West Hollywood celebrity stylist friend, is played by Jordan Firstman. Charlie's out-of-control personality and sharp humor provide comic relief and LA lifestyle insight.

Firstman became famous for his Instagram skits and impersonations during the COVID-19 pandemic in addition to his short films. His comedic timing and satire of life won over fans. Firstman appeared in Ms. Marvel (2022) and Rotting in the Sun (2023) by Sebastián Silva. Firstman plays Charlie in I Love LA, bringing humor and social commentary to the group's dynamics by highlighting LA culture's absurdities.

True Whitaker as Alani

True Whitaker plays Alani, Maia's friend and her father's production company's spiritual and grounded employee. Alani's calm, mystic nature balances the group's chaos. True Whitaker is a film and TV actress. Her most notable roles were in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (2014) and The Fosters (2013), where she played a variety of dramatic and comedic characters. Whitaker has worked behind the scenes and in several productions.

Josh Hutcherson as Dylan

Maia's boyfriend Dylan, played by Josh Hutcherson, is supportive but struggles to connect with her. Dylan struggles to reconcile his love for Maia with her chaotic lifestyle, complicating her journey. Josh Hutcherson rose to fame as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games (2012)–2015. Bridge to Terabithia (2007), Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008), and The Kids Are All Right (2010) are among Hutcherson's films. After The Hunger Games, Hutcherson starred in independent films and TV, including Future Man (2017–2020) and Five Nights at Freddy's (2023). He also executive produced Detention (2011) and Escobar: Paradise Lost (2015).

Other characters from I Love LA Season 1

The rest of the actors who appeared in HBO's I Love LA Season 1 include,

Leighton Meester as Alyssa

Kerstin Schulze as Bouncer Chick

Moses Ingram as herself

Elijah Wood as himself

Josh Brener as himself

Whitney Rice as herself

Christie Lynn Smith as Roberta

Kevin Sizemore as himself

Mila Brener as herself

Sadie Kennedy as Sadie

I Love LA Season 1 episodes are available to stream on HBO.