“just to feel a thrill": Redditors mock Drake as Gracie Bon's viral dating claim about him surfaced

Instagram Model Gracie Bon Exposes Secret Romance With Drake

Drake once again finds himself in a pickle. He is back to being the internet's favourite meme subject after some shocking claims by a famous influencer, Gracie Bon. On November 2, 2025, Gracie Bon’s claims Drake resurfaced online, sparking chaos across social media. A video circulating on the Internet where she admits she wasn’t proud of having dated Drake, saying he offers luxury but not real love — and Redditors instantly mocked Drake, joking that he only gets involved “just to feel a thrill.” The internet turned this into a meme moment, questioning his dating choices and emotional intentions rather than focusing on Gracie herself.

Gracie Bon, known for her body-positive content and glamorous influencer persona, did not provide details about her situation. This statement was enough for Reddit to blow up with comedic conversations about the same.

Gracie Bon’s Story

Model Gracie Bon says she dated Drake after DM’ing him “hola” while she was married. She also revealed she met his son and mother, but she fell out with Drake after the Adin Ross Wireless Fest stream.



She says she blocked him, claiming he blacklisted her from UK parties and… pic.twitter.com/eH8pm1hVOu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 2, 2025

The video is from Gracie Bon’s appearance on La Casa de Alotoke 2, where she shared that she slipped into Drake's Instagram dm’s in 2020 while still married, and her situationship with him started.

“I liked him as an artist, and since I sent him a message—I said ‘hola’—two minutes after something had happened, we gave each other a follow," she recalled.

It just took two minutes to get one of the biggest music stars to respond to a single dm. This did not end here. Bon further said that Drake flew her around, and they also had some bizarre private conversations that could affect her career. She further argued that she was divorced within a year.

Bon claims that a connection quickly developed between emojis and opulence. Bon claims that they had a brief romance after meeting in person at the "Estereo Picnic Festival" in Colombia in 2022. She met his "mother" and "son" and characterised him as "very handsome," "trustworthy," and "good."

Bon said, “He even sent a plane out to Panama to come looking for me.”

In that video, she revealed what all happened in London after the Wireless Afterparty, which ended the fairytale. She said:

“He moved me into the same hotel, left me locked up in there basically… I mean, I came in, I experienced everything… and I’m like, that’s not the guy I idolized.”

"I'm still shaky from the party he threw under the name 'Drake Nocta,'" she reports. His intentions had been as "untamed as needed or whatever I wasn't ready to discuss on the radio," as he had "packed the party with women." But what had transpired next had "killed everything" in her, so "I blocked him."



“The romanticized lover is a ghost. The private jet is a cage. And the fan is a whistleblower.”

Gracie Bon and Drake: An accidental romance

Speaking about her experience, Gracie Bon acknowledged that she had gone from being awestruck to being utterly frustrated, stating that her emotions had changed from intense nostalgia to open disgust at the current condition of events. She admitted, "I mean, you shouldn't have been with Drake; that's not something I am proud of," and later acknowledged that it was actually his relationship and never hers in the first place.

She made it clear that although he could provide comfort, luxury, and money, he was unable to provide true love or genuine attention, and it was at that moment that she finally realised the difference between the two.

Ultimately, the claim did more than start rumours; it served as a reminder to everyone of how quickly the internet can turn famous people's experiences into memes. And for Drake, it demonstrates once more that, like it or not, he can become a global sensation with just one statement.

Drake - The Public Reacts

On social media, the public's response to this topic has been extremely varied. Some claim that this finally reveals how Drake exploits relationships solely for vanity and plot points, leading them to fully believe Gracie Bon. Others believe that because Drake's name ensures immediate engagement and virality, Gracie is acting for content.

The internet wasted no time in circulating memes in a matter of minutes, users joked, about Drake's dating choices.

His poor choices were publicly criticized by fans, who also discussed how he never made wise dating choices.

