Who is Gracie Bon? Model claims Drake blacklisted her from UK parties after she slid into his DMs while being married

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

A Panama-based plus-sized model has spilled the beans about her alleged relationship with Drake. In a recent episode of La Casa de Alotoke 2, Bon spoke about her situation with Drizzy, starting with its beginning five years ago.

Model Gracie Bon says she dated Drake after DM’ing him “hola” while she was married. She also revealed she met his son and mother, but she fell out with Drake after the Adin Ross Wireless Fest stream.



She says she blocked him, claiming he blacklisted her from UK parties and… pic.twitter.com/eH8pm1hVOu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 2, 2025

"Since 2020. I liked him as an artist and I sent him a message from you. I said "hello" in Spanish. I sent him a message and he responded two minutes later... things happened, we gave each other a follow, and that's it."

Bon then went on to talk about the next stage of their relationship, which began after her divorce, saying:

"When I got divorced, like in 2021, 2022, he went to Colombia to a festival called Estereo Picnic. And that's where he asked me that if I wanted to go and stuff, and I already had my tickets purchased, and well, we connected, we went to a party, nothing happened that time. But after that, we kept talking and and out of nowhere I found out that he mentioned me in the song with Bad Bunny. I thought it was very good."

Gracie Bon described their relationship as "trustworthy," while claiming that the God's Plan rapper had also introduced her to his mother and his son.

Bon is a model who gained limelight earlier this year, after her petition for larger airplane seats went viral on social media. The 28-year-old was born and raised in Panama and has over 7.2 million followers on Instagram. Although the details of her background are unknown, Gracie is a well-known brand ambassador for Fashion Nova.

When asked if the two were still in touch, Bon said that she wasn't. Then, admitting that the two did go out at one point, she added that it wasn't "something I'm proud of." Further explaining what went wrong between them, Gracie said:

"He did something very ugly to me... after that, there was a stream with a gringo named Adin Ross. He invited everyone who was there to go to a concert in UK, and sent us all a plane. As soon as I got there with my friend, basically I got blacklisted from every party. Like they won't let me into any of the parties... Five days I had in Europe, doing nothing. He put me in the same hotel as him, left me locked up basically."

Bon's belief was that Drake didn't want her to see him interact with other women, which is why he never took her to any parties.





Drake trolled relentlessly after Blue Jays lost to LA Dodgers

Fox Sports used Kendrick Lamar & Drake to announce the LA Dodgers winning the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays😭 pic.twitter.com/wvYKZ1UpD1 — HBMtv (@HBM__tv) November 2, 2025

Elsewhere in Drake news, the rapper became the target of heavy trolling after the team he supports, the Toronto Blue Jays, lost to the LA Dodgers in the World Series over the weekend (on November 1).

While the Blue Jays had the lead in the game, the tables were turned, and the Dodgers made a strong comeback to win Game 7.

Following the victory, Fox Sports posted a picture of Kendrick Lamar to mock Drake.