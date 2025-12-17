10 best rap songs that ruled charts in 2025

Kendrick Lamar performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Rap music in 2025 was a rich mix of introspection, experimentation and cultural significance. As mainstream rap fell in and out of favor, the genre flourished with adventurous producing, serious lyricism and rappers unafraid to take risks with their sound.

From old guy standbys to new generation whippersnappers, these 10 songs defined the year in hip-hop.

10. Clipse – “Ace Trumpets”

Clipse’s return on “Ace Trumpets” was universally praised, and the duo spit fiery bars over classic gritty production. The track married old-school sentiment with modern relevance, reminding listeners why Clipse still matters after nearly two decades in the game.

9. Dave – “Verdansk”

"Verdansk” merged reflections on his own life with comments about violence, fame and the burdens of responsibility. The glossy narrative Mitski laid out, and the emotional clarity she brought to it, only cemented Dave’s status as one of contemporary rap’s most provocative voices.

8. Ken Carson – “Fighting My Demons”

Ken Carson’s “Fighting My Demons” reflected the chaotic energy that currently holds sway in rap’s underground. With its disfigured production and punchy delivery, the song had a particularly resonant impact on younger listeners.

ken carson - fighting my demons / money spread [live, antagonist 2.0] pic.twitter.com/RpaLNYX4Lh — songs that go hard (@songsgohard) October 6, 2025

7. G Herbo – “Shoot”

G Herbo came back to the basics with “Shoot”. The song echoed the dire truths about survival and trauma that have been a hallmark of his music. Its no-frills attitude resulted in being one of his most genuine projects as of late.

6. Freddie Gibbs – “Rabbit Vision”

Freddie Gibbs further proved his talent for raw lyricism with “Rabbit Vision,” a record that boasts cinematic production and stark storytelling. The song tempered street narratives with self-awareness, cementing Gibbs’ place as one of rap’s most dependable and respected lyricists.

5. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Catch Me”

“Catch Me” turned the emotional rawness up a notch, an appealing intensity that was signature to YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The song delved into paranoia, loyalty and personal grief to such an extent that it immediately struck a chord with his audience. Its raw production made the lyrics feel more vulnerable.

4. Doechii – “Nissan Altima”

Doechii’s “Nissan Altima” emerged as one of 2025’s most discussed breakout rap tracks. Featuring stinging lyricism, dramatic cries and jolting beat changes, the track showcased her range and showmanship. It was also an announcement that she had transitioned from being a promising talent to a fully fledged creative force within hip-hop.

Doechii for her last show in australia this year. pic.twitter.com/fFx5e7bCUm — doechiitv 🐊 (@doechiitv) December 16, 2025

3. Yeat – “If We Being Real”

Yeat showcased a reflective side on “If We Being Real,” offsetting his signature melodic flow with unusually open-hearted lyrics. The song was one that showcased his increasing comfort with vulnerability, as well as the futurism he has always brought to the production of his music.

2. Drake – “Fighting Irish”

Drake resorted to a well-worn but reliable stylistic formula with “Fighting Irish,” combining polished production with introspective bars about success, loyalty, and resilience. Not a groundbreaker, but a universal jam with the emotional resonance and replayability to match.

1. Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

“Luther” became one of the year’s most critically lauded rap releases, notable for its restraint more than its spectacle. Kendrick Lamar’s introspective verses explore themes of legacy, personal agency and survival. The minimalist production of the song allowed its themes to breathe, helping it earn distinction as a rare example of maturity in modern rap.

This article is a personal reflection and editorial judgment about cultural influence, critical reception and long-term impact made in 2025. Rankings/picks are subjective and don’t reflect wide or commercial popularity or the performance of songs on the charts.