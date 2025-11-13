“You were on at me all the time”: Married at First Sight UK alum Leah slams Leigh at the vow renewal ceremony

Leah and Leigh (Image via Instagram/@leighharrisx)

Married at First Sight UK couple Leah and Leigh had a bitter argument during the vow renewal ceremony as the two hurled accusations at each other.

Things turned sour between the two this week after Leigh was confronted about kissing fellow participant Leisha.

While Leigh started off her vows by talking about Leah's caring nature, her positivity and attentiveness. However, things soon took an unexpected turn when Leigh pointed out that the relationship struggled with unwanted behaviour while mentioning how Leah joked about other women.

As the shocking revelation led to a full-blown argument, Leah pointed out that if she behaved similarly, Leigh would have "lost her head".

Leah shared her side of the story as she said,

“You didn’t at the time, you were just onto me.”

Married at First Sight UK alum Leigh talks about finding herself on social media

As things took an unexpected turn between the couple, Leigh made a big decision not to move ahead with the marriage. She pointed out that “a true loving relationship shouldn’t take this much effort and force.”

Leigh recently posted a picture of the two while talking about how she did not lose a marriage but rather "found herself," as she also wrote,

"I’d like to thank the version of me that stood her ground and never allowed herself to be persuaded her feelings didn’t matter.”

Leah also shared similar feelings as claimed that her wife’s "past hurt was often projected" onto her, while further adding that Leigh was “creating a narrative that didn’t reflect who she was and felt she was "under scrutiny". Leigh quickly responded by saying,

"For you to say you felt managed throughout the whole thing…"

However, Leah soon jumped in and said her side of the story as she stated,

“I didn't say throughout the whole thing. Sometimes I want to talk to you about certain things, but it feels like you weren’t meeting my energy, we’ve also had friction, tension and doubt, Throughout this marriage it’s become clear that my trust around female friends has created real challenges between us. Managed not met, sometimes I want to chat to you about certain things, I don’t feel like you’re meeting my energy.”

Leigh announced her decision during the vow renewal ceremony

As the two had a heated argument during the ceremony, Leigh seemingly opened up about her side of the story while telling Leah,

“Do you not think it is a bit insensitive that I just want to know the ins and outs of everything. That's an insecurity in me. I have tried, you’re throwing it in my face and acting like I’ve not f****** tried.

Leah soon responded by saying that in a relationship, what she needed was someone who was also excited to see her and then ask her questions.

Leigh explained that she needed to feel supported by her partner and did not want to feel like asking questions was a problem.

Leah concluded by calling Leigh a “closed book”. The pair ultimately chose to end the marriage.

