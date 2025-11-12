Married At First Sight UK couple Abigail and John hint at plans to start a family during their final vows

Married At First Sight UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK's latest episode, which premiered on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on Channel 4, saw the couple, Abigail Callahan and John Shepherd, taking their final vows at the ceremony.

The series featured nine couples who had looked at each other on their wedding day, moved in together and started their married life, navigating dinner parties and commitment ceremonies guided by experts Charlene Douglas, Melanie Schilling and Paul C. Brunson.

A 38-year-old marketing consultant, John, met Abigail, a veterinary nurse, at the wedding altar, and they immediately felt a connection sparking a strong chemistry.

They grew even closer in their relationship, with each commitment ceremony marking a new milestone as they both confessed to falling for each other. And now, as they took their vows at the final vows ceremony, Abigail hinted that the couple might be expecting a baby as she said in one of her vows:

"I just know you're going to be the most amazing father."

Here's what the couple said on their final vows ceremony in Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK's ​​​​​​latest emotional episode saw fan-favourite couple Abigail Callahan and John Shepherd openly declare their love for each other, and also hinted at their hopes of starting a family together, exchanging heartfelt final vows.

As the social experiment reached its finale, the couples had to make a life-changing decision whether to continue their relationship or end their journey there.

The couples were whisked away to stunning locations for their vow renewals. Abigail and John were among the first couple to take part in the ceremony, where they had to decide whether they wanted to be together after the E4 dating show.

Abigail appeared before John in a beautiful white gown and a headband as they recited emotional promises to one another in a beautiful ceremony.

While reading her vows, Abigail reflected on how John had helped her rebuild her self-confidence. Recalling the moment when he first told her I love you, she described it as a life-changing moment.

She then looked to the future and hinted at their hopes of becoming parents one day:

"I came into this experiment wanting to find love. I found John, a husband and a happily ever after. I just know you're going to be the most amazing father."

John was equally emotional as he responded to his wife’s words, revealing how much their relationship had transformed his life. He explained that before meeting Abigail, he had struggled to imagine a future filled with stability and love, but she had changed everything.

"I feel amazing. This is the perfect way to end the first chapter of our journey. Let’s go spend the rest of our lives together."

Abigail is a 34-year-old veterinary nurse from Bournemouth, born in Reading but raised in Lebanon, where she lived until the age of 14. Her compassionate nature and deep love for animals led her to pursue a career where she dedicates every day to caring for animals. Abigail is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and a regular at the gym. She has even competed in various levels of female bodybuilding competitions, showcasing her determination and drive. When she entered Married at First Sight UK, she hoped to find a partner that is described by Channel 4 as: "An athletic, muscular man who also lives a healthy lifestyle. Mostly important she wants to meet a man at the aisle who treats her right and respects her. " John is half Italian and half Welsh. He owns a marketing agency, and loves travelling and singing. As per Channel 4's description, "Looking for the perfect brunette girl, he wants someone who is ready to settle down, is family orientated and honest. " Married at First Sight UK helped John and Abigail find their perfect partners without them meeting each other until their wedding, with their love deepening with each passing day on the show.

The end is near, as the final reunion special episodes of Married at First Sight UK will stream on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and Friday, November 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm on E4 and Channel 4, including the final dinner party and vow renewals.

