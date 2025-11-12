Married at First Sight UK: Which couples survived the experiment in 2025?

Married At First Sight UK (Image via Channel 4)

Married at First Sight UK has come to an end, with the final vows ceremony taking place in the latest episode, which premiered on November 11, 2025 on E4. During the final vows ceremony, the couples would decide whether to continue their relationships after this experiment.

The popular Channel 4 dating experiment welcomes strangers who are matched based on expert analysis and meet on the day of their wedding, keeping viewers hooked from the very first I do. As Channel 4 officially describes:

"With series ten in full swing nine couples who wed at first sight have already honeymooned, moved in together and begun married life. Together they are navigating dinner parties and commitment ceremonies guided by experts Charlene Douglas, Melanie Schilling, and Paul C. Brunson."

The nine couples who took part in the show were:

Keye and Davide

Rebecca and Bailey

Leigh and Leah

Abigail and John (Added later)

Leisha and Reiss (Added later)

Nelly and Steven - Left the Experiment

Sarah and Dean - Left the Experiment

Grace and Ashley - Left the Experiment

Maeve and Joe - Left the Experiment

Julia-Ruth and Divarni - Left the Experiment

Anita and Paul - Left the Experiment

April and Leo - Left the Experiment (Added later)

The remaining part of the final vows ceremony would take place in the November 12, 2025, episode, followed by two special supersized reunions of 100 minutes scheduled on Thursday, November 13, and Friday, November 14, 2025.

The cast members would sit together for the first time after the filming and address the conflicts, promising a lot of confessions and updates. According to the official preview,

"The group reunites for the first time since the experiment ended, at a final dinner party, where they learn which marriages have flourished in the outside world."

Which couples survived the social experiment in Married at First Sight UK 2025?

The final vows ceremony in Married at First Sight UK in the latest episode saw the decision of only two couples: Abigail and John, who stood alongside fellow couple Leigh and Leah.

While Leigh & Leah decided to go their separate ways following a dramatic fallout, Abi and John chose love, sealing their journey with heartfelt promises to stay together beyond the experiment.

Abigail Callahan and John Shepherd joined the experiment later in the season, and they both said yes to each other at the final vows ceremony in the latest episode, where the couple also hinted at starting a family.

Abi and John’s connection reached new heights in the November 11, 2025, episode of Married at First Sight UK, as the pair exchanged their final vows in the first part of the show’s two-part finale.

Abigail said in her emotional confessions:

"We stand connected through the journey of a lifetime with the ultimate reward - love… You are my present and my future, but most importantly, you are the love of my life."

John reciprocated the feelings, reflecting on how the experience had changed him:

"For years and years, I thought I wasn’t good enough to be loved. But since the moment we stood together on our wedding day, I knew… In such a short time, we’ve created something I’m so proud of. This is only the beginning."

After the ceremony, John described the moment as the perfect way to end the first chapter of our journey, while Abi added:

"I came into this experiment wanting to find love. I found John, a husband, and our happily-ever-after."

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers curious about whether the remaining couples survived the experiment or not.

All episodes of Married at First Sight UK 2025 are available to stream exclusively on E4 and Channel 4.

