The Amazing Race Season 38 Episode 8 recap: Teams crack under pressure in Bucharest’s egg-themed challenge

In the eighth episode of The Amazing Race Season 38, which aired on November 12, 2025, teams faced a series of challenges in Bucharest, Romania, including an egg-themed Road Block and a traditional Romanian Detour.

The episode addressed the question posed in the title through a series of competitive tasks where teams struggled with both navigation and task execution.

Teams with Express Passes, Jas & Jag, and Kyland & Taylor, were able to use them strategically, while other teams experienced delays due to navigational issues or repeated attempts at completing challenges.

Week 8 highlights of The Amazing Race Season 38

Arrival in Bucharest and the Egg Road Block

Teams arrived in Bucharest and proceeded to a local park where the first task, a Road Block, required participants to match smaller eggs to large ceramic eggs and then roll them to an official for verification.

Tucker & Eric arrived early and quickly found a matching egg, completing the task and moving to the next location.

Jas & Jag opted to use their Express Pass due to the random nature of finding the correct egg, allowing them to continue without delay.

Kyland and Taylor, alongside Joseph and Adam, were partner couples from the start, whereas Jack and Chelsie were having a hard time figuring out the directions.

Iszy and Paige were the first to Angel Block, and Iszy managed to finish the task without any effort.

This was a very demanding assignment as several eggs had to be cracked and the right one picked through the run.

After doing the task, the groups took a train to the Detour, and Tucker and Eric, Jas and Jag, Kyland and Taylor, Jack and Chelsie, and Izzy and Paige were leaving already at different times.

Detour choices: Find the Beat or Hit the Note

At the Detour, teams chose between two challenges. Find the Beat required learning a traditional Romanian folk dance, while Hit the Note involved assembling and performing a song on a pan flute.

Tucker & Eric selected the musical challenge and faced repeated attempts before successfully performing the assigned piece.

Jas & Jag chose the dance challenge, completing it after several attempts. Kyland & Taylor opted for the Detour closest to their location, using their Express Pass to bypass delays.

Jack & Chelsie experienced navigational issues that delayed them further, requiring bus and train changes to reach the challenge.

Izzy & Paige, Joseph & Adam, and the remaining teams completed their respective Detour tasks at different speeds.

Some teams required multiple attempts to meet the task requirements.

Mici cooking challenge and pit stop results

Following the Detour, all teams proceeded to a culinary task involving the preparation of 10 mici, traditional Romanian sausages, which each team member had to cook and consume one of before advancing.

Tucker & Eric completed the mici challenge first, followed by Jas & Jag, who then moved to the Pit Stop.

Kyland & Taylor, Jack & Chelsie, and Izzy & Paige followed in order, with Joseph & Adam finishing last.

The episode concluded with Jas & Jag securing first place, ending Tucker & Eric’s four-leg winning streak. Tucker & Eric finished second, Kyland & Taylor third, Izzy & Paige fourth, and Jack & Chelsie fifth.

Joseph & Adam finished last, marking a non-elimination leg, with a penalty to be applied in the next leg.

No eliminations occurred in Episode 8, and all remaining teams continued racing.

Tasks in Bucharest required both problem-solving and task execution, with teams using available resources, including Express Passes, to maintain or improve their positions.

