The Amazing Race season 38 episode 7 recap: Skydives, sheep herding, and a race to Romania shakes up the game

The Amazing Race season 38, episode 7, titled It Feels Like Falling the Whole Time aired on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, on CBS, featuring the Big Brother alums struggling with old-school challenges hosted by Phil Keoghan while the teams travelled from Croatia to the clouds of Romania.

The teams had to skydive in the clouds of Romania and then quickly catch up by herding sheep in their pens in the farms, followed by going to the middle of the water in a pontoon boat, getting clues in each step for the next step, while all of them competed to reach the pit stop first.

As the CBS description read:

Teams skydive through the clouds of Romania and one team is forced to play catch up after struggling during a sheep herding challenge.

Who came first in the week 7 challenge of The Amazing Race season 38?

The latest episode of The Amazing Race season 38 kicks off with Tucker and Eric setting the pace as teams prepare to fly off to Romania for their next leg, where a gruelling challenge awaits them.

Two teams, Jas and Jag, Kyland and Taylor, still hold onto their Express Passes, which could give them a valuable edge in this leg of the race.

The competition gets intense as everyone runs to secure the fastest route to Romania at the travel agency.

Tucker & Eric, Kyland & Taylor, Jas & Jag, and Joseph & Adam manage to get seats on the first flight, scheduled to land in Romania at 3:50 pm.

But the situation quickly turns awkward when Natalie & Stephanie arrive just seconds after Joseph & Adam. The guys choose not to let the women go ahead, forcing the duo onto the second flight.

Jack & Chelsie and Izzy & Paige joined them on that second flight later, arriving at 8:35 pm.

Joseph & Adam reach first, hit the ground running, reaching the next clue box before anyone else. The task ahead is a skydive from 13,000 feet, which was supposed to take place in the morning.

Therefore, each racer draws a ticket determining their jump order, which was: Joseph, Tucker, Kyland, Jas, Paige, Chelsie, and Natalie.

Skydiving and sheep herding

The Amazing Race week 7 showed the first flight carrying Joseph, Tucker, and Kyland taking off first in the morning. One by one, they jump from 13,000 feet.

The racers get their next clue as soon as they land safely, which leads them to a nearby sheep farm that they reach on foot.

The next step in the challenge required the teams to choose a pen and herd exactly five marked sheep into it.

However, the sheep move as a pack, making it difficult for the teams to separate the marked ones.

Tucker and Eric did it with much ease, showing off their solid teamwork as they were the first to corral all five marked sheep and receive the next clue, which sent them driving off to their next destination.

All the remaining ones also finish the task one by one, with some of them even penning the non-marked sheep as well, eventually moving to their clue in the challenge, which is in the middle of the water.

Pontoon boats and brick building

The clue is floating in the middle of the water, and the teams must assemble a pontoon boat and use it to reach the clue. Swimming was strictly not allowed in the task.

Tucker and Eric quickly set their boat together and set off to retrieve their next clue, which was a detour.

Teams had to choose their next task between Brick Builder, which involved making ten perfect clay bricks, or Mask Maker, where racers must craft traditional masks to ward off evil spirits.

Tucker and Eric decided to go with the brick challenge.

The next ones to reach the boat are Joseph & Adam, followed by Jas & Jag, Kyland & Taylor, all of whom decided to build bricks.

Natalie & Stephanie were lagging behind and eventually arrived at the boats, while they were seen arguing a lot, and Natalie was clearly anxious, but they finally reached there too and started building bricks.

Izzy and Paige were the only team to choose the Mask Maker challenge in the detour.

The final results of the week 7 challenge in The Amazing Race season 38

The race is neck and neck with nearly every team now navigating the Detour. Tucker & Eric get their 7 bricks approved first and then get all 10 of them approved, getting their next clue that was to reach the Pit Stop.

Meanwhile, Natalie & Stephanie arrive at the brick site but make a costly mistake when Stephanie misreads the clue, causing them to park in the wrong area.

Jas & Jag impress everyone by getting all 10 of their bricks approved on the first attempt, earning them an early leave.

The next pair to get their bricks approved are Joseph & Adam, followed by Kyland & Taylor, and Jack & Chelsie as they all move to the Pit Stop.

Izzy & Paige finally complete their Detour, creating detailed traditional Romanian masks. Their hard work pays off when their masks are approved on the first check as they, too, race toward the Pit Stop.

Natalie & Stephanie eventually finish being the last ones to reach.

Eric and Tucker were the first ones to win the challenge, getting $5000 each, and it was their fourth time finishing first in the show.

However, Natalie and Stephanie were the last, eventually getting eliminated from the competition.

Here is the result of the challenge in The Amazing Race season 38, week 7, showing who reached the Pit Stop first:

First Place – Tucker & Eric

Second Place – Jas & Jag

Third Place – Joseph & Adam

Fourth Place – Kyland & Taylor

Fifth Place – Jack & Chelsie

Sixth Place – Izzy & Paige

Last Place – Natalie & Stephanie

