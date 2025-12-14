The Amazing Race alums Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber unveil interesting details about their wedding

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber (Image via Instagram/@paigeseber)

The Amazing Race alum Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber gained considerable attention from viewers while becoming the "highest-ranking openly lesbian couple to have competed on the American version of the race."

The reality television stars recently announced that they have gotten married in an intimate courthouse ceremony.

After the pair departed from the show after Leg 11, Izzy and Paige opened up all about their wedding day, proposal and other interesting details.

While talking about their honeymoon plans, the couple revealed that they want to do their whole Race course again, but “vacation style.”

The pair is planning to hang out in the bar in Croatia, then walk around Prague for real, whole joking about not wanting to jump off a building. The couple said,

“We would like to do that sort of intersection of honeymoon and Race”

The Amazing Race alum Izzy Gleicher & Paige Seber open up about their wedding plans

While talking about their wedding plans and how things fell into place, Izzy admitted that neither of them is a great planner.

Izzy revealed that they got engaged right after she got back from Big Brother and life just started happening.

Izzy further said how the pair initially decided to give themselves a year to set the date but after a year, they started to prepare for the Race, and with the show airing, they kept putting off the wedding plans. Izzy further said,

“We knew we were going to elope, or some version of that. We wanted to keep it just for us and private. I mean, our lives are now fairly public, and so it felt like we just wanted that moment for us, and we were sick of waiting.”

Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber talk about the idea of "the one" and more

In an exclusive interview with Swoon, it was revealed that Paige popped the question to Izzy. While talking about the proposal, Izzy said,

“But that’s because, as I said in the episode, I’m an all-in-person. Paige knew I was pretty all in long before she had proposed. And so yeah, the joke was that if there was going to be a formal proposal or something like that, it was for sure gonna come from Paige.Well, you know, if you were ready, I would do it right now.” And so she kind of told me, I think less than a year in, she was like, “Paige, the ball is in your court.”

When asked about the idea of romance and the concept of the “one”, Paige pointed out that neither of them believes in there being one person that the universe is meant to find.

Izzy weighed in on the conversation, saying,

“I had never met someone and felt just so safe and seen and easy, you know? [I feel like] listing those qualities sort of diminishes the feeling of it. I can’t really describe it, but it was just like, “Yeah, I got to be around this person.” And so for me, I just knew I wanted to be with her in some capacity, like immediately."

Stay tuned for more updates.