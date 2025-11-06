Who got eliminated on The Amazing Race season 38 week 7? Details explored

Natalie and Stephanie got eliminated from The Amazing Race season 38 (Image via CBS)

The Amazing Race season 38, week 7, saw the teams travel from Croatia into Romania, where they faced sky diving, sheep herding challenges, and finding a clue in the middle of the water, followed by a detour challenge, while struggling to either finish first or avoid elimination.

The leg kicked off with teams booking flights and flying off to Romania, where they had to do a skydive from 13,000 feet in Romanian clouds as soon as they landed.

Teams then headed to the nearby farm, where they were challenged to herd five marked sheep to their allotted pens, which was especially tricky due to the animals being in packs.

Their next clue was floating in the middle of the water, where they had to reach by assembling a pontoon boat, which was followed by a Detour challenge.

The Big Brother alums had to choose between Brick Builder, where they were tasked to build 10 perfect bricks, and Mask Builder, which required them to replicate traditional masks to ward off evil spirits.

All of them chose the Brick Builder except Izzy and Paige, who decided to go with Mask Builder in the Detour challenge.

They were all struggling to avoid elimination by reaching the Pit Stop as soon as possible after getting their bricks and masks approved.

Brothers duo Tucker and Eric Des Lauriers reached the Pit Stop first, emerging as the winner of the challenge, earning $5000 each for the fourth time.

While sisters Natalie and Stephanie Negrotti struggled during the whole challenge, with Natalie visibly anxious and both of them arguing while reaching the Pit Stop last.

They eventually got eliminated from the competition in The Amazing Race season 38.

Who are Stephanie and Natalie, who got eliminated in week 7 of The Amazing Race season 38?

Natalie Negrotti is a 34-year-old television host and influencer from New York City who competed in season 18 of Big Brother, where she competed alongside four returning veterans.

Her sister, Stephanie Negrotti, is a 36-year-old hospitality worker from Kauai, Hawaii, who featured on The Amazing Race season 38, hoping to dive into the world of reality television.

Natalie became one of the most popular contestants of her season because of her bright and bubbly personality, even earning the most votes to win America's first care package.

Natalie was among the top three to win America's Favorite Houseguest along with Victor and James in the finale, but she lost to Victor.

Early in the season, she formed a close alliance and later a romance with fellow houseguest James Huling.

Together, the two played the game, often finding themselves right in the middle of the house’s controversies and struggles.

However, their luck ran out when Victor Arroyo, who would later go on to compete on The Amazing Race, nominated them both for eviction, with Natalie ultimately voted out, finishing in sixth place, while James survived another week.

After Big Brother, Natalie went on to feature on MTV’s The Challenge, appearing in three different seasons, even reaching the finals once alongside her former rival, Paulie Calafiore.

On The Amazing Race, Natalie and Stephanie showed impressive performance through the early legs.

They performed consistently, even achieving a first-place finish in the third leg that took place in the Czech Republic.

They also emerged as second in the fourth leg of The Amazing Race season 38 in the Czech Republic and Hungary, while the duo remained consistent, finishing among the top five teams in most of the competition.

However, in the Romanian leg in week 7 of The Amazing Race, Natalie and Stephanie began to feel the pressure.

When they reached the pontoon boat challenge, the sisters were clearly arguing as they tried to assemble their boat, with Natalie’s nerves running high and Stephanie’s patience wearing thin.

During the Detour, Stephanie misread the clue and parked their car in the wrong spot, which wasted their time, and they found themselves last in reaching the Pit Stop and therefore went home, getting eliminated from The Amazing Race.

