Dancing with the Stars' Daniella Karagach ‘ready to quit’ after judges target husband Pasha

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov (Image via Getty)

Professional dancer Daniella Karagach has reportedly told producers of Dancing with the Stars that she may walk away from the series if her husband and co-star, Pasha Pashkov, is not retained, citing repeated criticism from judges and off-camera remarks she believes cross a line.

Sources close to production told The U.S. Sun that Karagach has grown increasingly frustrated with what she sees as unfair treatment toward her husband, both in judges’ critiques and in off-camera discussions that have created mounting tension behind the scenes.

The growing tension on Dancing with the Stars set over Pasha Pashkov’s future

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars has already made headlines for its behind-the-scenes tension, and recent reports suggest that the insider drama could impact the ballroom floor next season.

According to multiple sources, Pashkov — who has competed as a pro since joining the cast in 2019 — has received “harsh feedback” from judges, including Carrie Ann Inaba.

Inaba reportedly told Pashkov during a recent episode that his choreography was “repetitive,” prompting production to question if Pasha has what it takes to continue being a pro after a few setbacks this season. One source claimed:



“It’s causing some tension with Daniella on the set and behind the scenes because she will fight tooth and nail for Pasha.”



Karagach, who became a full-time pro in 2020 and won the Mirrorball Trophy in her second season, has allegedly warned that she will leave the show if Pashkov is let go.

According to the same source:



“She’s warned them that if he gets fired, she will walk too. And they cannot afford to lose her.”



Karagach has long been regarded as a fan-favorite on Dancing with the Stars and is — according to insiders — considered “one of the most talented dancers the show has ever cast.”

Her support for Pashkov reportedly extends beyond the ballroom,



“[Daniella] will stick up for him and fight for him harder than anything, so she’s not happy with some of the comments production and the judges have made on-camera and off-camera.”



Pashkov, meanwhile, has only made it to the finale once — Season 32, with partner Ariana Madix — and has yet to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

According to reports, producers are reportedly assessing whether he will return for Season 35. Karagach’s potential departure adds urgency to that decision,



“The show loves her, the fans love her, and she is one of the most talented dancers the show has ever cast, so the producers have to tread lightly to do what’s best for the show,” the source added.



In the wake of this drama, fellow pros are said to be watching closely. The same insider noted:



“Daniella isn’t the only pro to stick up for Pasha. All of the fellow dancers and the contestants love him, too. So he’s got a network of support standing behind him.”



Karagach and Pashkov have both appeared on Dancing with the Stars since 2019 — Pashkov as a pro, and Karagach initially as a troupe member.

Karagach took over pro status in 2020, partnered that year with rapper Nelly, and then won the trophy in Season 30 with NBA star Iman Shumpert.

The couple welcomed their daughter Nikita Sophie in May 2023 and have returned to the show each season since.

The tension comes at a critical moment for Dancing with the Stars.

According to media reports, the network is planning casting decisions for next season, and insiders say there is “still a lot of time to figure out next season’s cast.”

But with Karagach reportedly ready to walk if Pashkov is removed, the show’s roster could be in flux.

For now, Karagach remains on the show and is competing in Season 34 alongside celebrity partner Dylan Efron.

But the alleged ultimatum places the network in a delicate position: move ahead without Pashkov and risk Karagach’s exit — or reconcile the internal debate and retain both to maintain continuity and fan loyalty.

Stay tuned for more updates.