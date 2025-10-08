"Boomer rappers discovering AI music" - Internet reacts to 50 Cent using AI on all his unreleased songs and sharing the results

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, October 8, 50 Cent posted snippet of a cover of his famous 2009 track, 21 Questions, that he created using AI. In the caption, Cent called it "hot," writing:

"I'm a use AI on all my unreleased songs and see what I got for ya"

The 21 Questions cover has since been going viral on X, with netizens having a mixed reaction it. One of them commented:

Boomer rappers discovering AI music 2 years later 🤣 — Andres Americanus (@AndresAmericana) October 8, 2025

​Some netizens asked the rapper to use AI for sampling his new track.

"You should sample this AI version on a new track. Inception at it's finest." - commented an X user.

"Multiverse has tapped into 50. But there can only be The One" - wrote another.

"Somebody said: Curtis Jackson and the 4 quarters" - added a third one.

Meanwhile, others praised the AI cover of 21 Questions, calling it even better than the original version.

"We are so f**king cooked this is better than the original" - replied a fourth user.

"Sounds like an OG Power song with a scene of Ghost and Tommy handling business." - posted a fifth one.

"Haha, that is a bad a** cover/AI mockup, but you look like young Arnold shwarzenegga with the hair" - commented a sixth netizen.

"If 50 performs this shit with a new verse with the Ai singing his old verse" - added a seventh one.

​ 50 Cent opened up about surviving 9 shooting attempts on a chat show

The AI cover of 50 Cent's 21 Questions comes weeks after the rapper-actor shared the grimmer details of his life as a rapper. Last Tuesday (September 30), Fif - born Curtis James Jackson III - appeared on Fox & Friends, where he spoke about his track, Get Rich or Die Tryin'.

In Cent's own words, the song - which released back in 2003 - was drawn from a real-life incident that took place three years ago and nearly cost him his life. Jackson said:

"It shifted my concept. My first album concept was 'Power of a Dollar,' and then I went to 'Get Rich or Die Tryin',' the stakes just got higher."

As Fif recovered from the near-death experience, he started to form his upcoming album in his head. Recalling the process, Cent added:

"You look, and you go, well, what am I going to do?. The record company's not answering the phone anymore. Everything's changing. And then it's like, you got to figure out how to do it on your own."

The album 50 Cent was referring to was The Massacre - which was recorded in 2004 and released a year later, by Eminem's Shady Records.