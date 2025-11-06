50 Cent urges people to "escape" New York and go to Shreveport instead after Zohran Mamdani's win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks as he joins striking members of the Teamsters Local 210 outside of the Perrigo Company on September 15, 2025 in New York City. Zohran, Assemblymember Amanda Septimo and State Senator Rivera joined Teamsters Local 210 and 175 Perrigo workers who have been on strike since September 2 calling for fair pay, secure retirement funding, and protections against forced weekend work without overtime pay. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani has won the New York City mayoral elections, beating opponents like Andrew Cuomo. While many were happy with this victory, others did not seem very happy about it. Just like the public, celebrities too shared mixed reactions about the victory. While many congratulated him, some, like 50 Cent, had something else to say.

The rapper has uploaded a post on Instagram in which he urged people to "escape" New York and instead move to Shreveport. The caption of the post read,

"Escape from NY hit the road, all roads lead to SHREVEPORT..."

The post garnered more than 59K likes and over 3.1K comments since the time it was uploaded on November 5. This was not the rapper's first post about the election since Mamdani's win. He previously uploaded another post on Instagram, which included a photo of a tombstone with "RIP NYC" and "FOUNDED 1664 DIED 2025" written on it.

Many netizens took to the comment section of the previous post and expressed shock with the rapper's stance. According to Billboard, the rapper also uploaded another post, which has since been deleted. The photo included a red Yankee fitted cap and a bottle of his Branson cognac. The caption of this post reportedly read,

"New York is over pack it up, let's go! THE MAN'S First job is Mayor MAMDANI run New York. … I need a drink!"

Zohran Mamdani has responded to the remarks made by 50 Cent to date

According to reports by Ladbible, in June, 50 Cent spoke of Zohran Mamdani and his plans of taxing the wealthier class a little higher. Cent then said,

"Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!"

This was months before Mamdani was elected the mayor of New York City. As previously mentioned, the rapper has also criticized Mamdani in recent social media posts. Finally, Zohran Mamdani made an appearance on The Beat with Ari Melber and responded to 50 Cent's comments. Calling the rapper a "critic," Mamdani said,

"I didn't even know what my salary would be until I opened up Instagram and saw this thing that was like, '50 Cent offers Mamdani x-amount of money.'"

Mamdani even went about cracking a joke, saying that despite disagreements with the rapper, he often would listen to Many Men whenever he got death threats. For the unversed, the rapper has previously made it clear that he was not happy with Mamdani's tax plans that included raising taxes for the wealthy class.

According to Zohran Mamdani, individuals who have an annual earning of more than a million will pay 2% more taxes. This didn't sit right with 50 Cent, who falls in this category. During the latest conversation, Mamdani defended his plan and said that this would benefit all New Yorkers, including the rich ones.

Zohran Mamdani will officially take office on January 1, 2026.