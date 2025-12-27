New Year’s Day 2026: Complete list of fast-food chains open for dining

The American fast food company, McDonald's logo is displayed outside one of its stores on January 09, 2024 in Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The festive season is not over yet, with fast-food chains catering to end-of-year meals for their customers. While some may prefer to stay at home and savor homemade delights, others might prefer to step out and avoid kitchen chores on the first day of 2026. We have curated a list of fast-food chains that you can visit to kick off the New Year.

Whether it's with a sip of hot coffee at Starbucks or to wind down the day with a pack of donuts from Dunkin', take a look at the fast food chains that will be open on January 1, 2026.

A look at the fast-food chains open for dining on New Year's Day 2026

With just a few days to ring in the New Year, it is natural to wonder if your favorite fast-food chains will be open. Here is a list of fast-food chains that will be open for dining:

1. Applebee's

The regular hours of operation for Applebee's are typically between 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 a.m. According to the company's website, the typical hours of the chain on New Year's Day are between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

2. Arby’s

Arby's may open for adjusted timings on January 1, typically between 10:00 a.m. and 8 p.m.

3. Boston Market

Rotisserie chain Boston Market will also be open on New Year's Day. For specific timings, customers can check their nearest store.

4. Burger King

Typical operating hours of Burger King vary by location, with many restaurants open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. A review of the store location option on the website reveals varying opening and closing hours on New Year's Day. For instance, the BK located at 6th Avenue in Los Angeles observes the following New Year's Day timings: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

5. Chick-fil-A

According to the company's website, Chick-fil-A remains open on New Year's Day unless the holiday falls on Sunday, which is not the case this year. However, they advise checking with local restaurants about the adjusted timings, if applicable.

6. Chipotle

According to holiday hours listed on Chipotle's website, the restaurants are open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on New Year's Day.

7. Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee is likely to reduce operational timings on New Year's Day. For instance, the 4745 Cedar Avenue South branch in Minneapolis will open at 5:30 a.m. and close by 6 p.m.

8. Domino’s Pizza

Most Domino's stores are also open on New Year's Day, although some prefer to close early.

9. Dunkin’ Donuts

News Press reported that Dunkin' Donuts is open both on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. It is advised to check the local Dunkin' timings before stepping out.

10. IHOP

IHOP confirmed that they are open this year on major holidays in an Instagram post (@ihop), noting,

"We’re open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

*Hours may vary by location."

11. In-N-Out

In-N-Out operates at regular timings, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on New Year's Day, with some stores closing three hours prior to the typical closing time.

12. KFC

The fast food chain will be open for New Year's Day, with adjusted timings. Customers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one offer on their 8-piece fried chicken buckets on New Year's Eve, per People.

13. McDonald’s

The burger chain is typically open on New Year's Day, although stores may have discretion over their store timings.

14. Starbucks

You can try your luck with your local Starbucks store on New Year's Day. According to the website, the brand doesn't follow common guidelines for store closure. It noted,

"Starbucks does not have fixed operating hours for all locations; each branch follows its own schedule based on location, customer demand, and other factors. Some locations open as early as 5 a.m., while others start at 7 a.m."

Most stores are likely to be open, although some may operate on limited hours.

Other fast-food chains, including Wendy's, White Castle and Peet's Coffee, are also expected to remain open on New Year's Day.