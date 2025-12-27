Will Costco be open on New Year’s day? Store timings, dates, and more explored

A view of Costco Wholesale that affected with power outages as they were closed in Foster City, California, United States on January 16, 2025. A power outage in San Mateo County left nearly 40,000 (PG&E) Pacific Gas and Electric customers without electricity Thursday morning. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Costco Wholesale will be closed on New Year’s Day, January 1. The stores will be open on New Year’s Eve with limited hours. You can buy the things you want during this time.

Costco, along with other major warehouse clubs such as Aldi and Sam’s Club, will not operate on January 1.

If you need to shop on January 1, there are other options. Many grocery stores, convenience stores, and drugstores will operate with regular or reduced hours, depending on location.

Stores Open on New Year’s Day 2026

The following retailers are expected to be open on January 1, though many will operate on modified or reduced schedules:

7-Eleven (most locations open 24/7)

Acme Markets

Albertsons (including pharmacy, reduced hours)

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club (clubs and gas stations open)

Bravo Supermarkets

Casey’s

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

CVS Pharmacy (reduced hours)

Dollar General

Duane Reade (limited hours)

Erewhon Market

Harris Teeter

Key Food

Kroger

Maverik

Morton Williams Supermarket

Publix Super Markets (some locations close early)

QuickCheck

Ralphs Grocery Store

Safeway

Sedano’s Supermarkets

Speedway (most locations 24/7)

Target (generally regular hours, varies by store)

The Fresh Market

The Home Depot

Walgreens (pharmacy hours abbreviated)

Walmart

Wawa (most locations 24/7)

Stores closed on New Year’s Day 2026

Here are the stores that will be closed on New Year's Day.