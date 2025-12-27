Type keyword(s) to search

Will Costco be open on New Year’s day? Store timings, dates, and more explored

Costco will be closed on New Year’s Day 2026, while many grocery, retail, and convenience stores remain open with regular or reduced hours
posted by Gomala Devi
Saturday 12/27/2025 at 2:22AM EST
  • A view of Costco Wholesale that affected with power outages as they were closed in Foster City, California, United States on January 16, 2025. A power outage in San Mateo County left nearly 40,000 (PG&amp;E) Pacific Gas and Electric customers without electricity Thursday morning. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Costco Wholesale will be closed on New Year’s Day, January 1. The stores will be open on New Year’s Eve with limited hours. You can buy the things you want during this time.

    Costco, along with other major warehouse clubs such as Aldi and Sam’s Club, will not operate on January 1.

    If you need to shop on January 1, there are other options. Many grocery stores, convenience stores, and drugstores will operate with regular or reduced hours, depending on location.

    Stores Open on New Year’s Day 2026

    The following retailers are expected to be open on January 1, though many will operate on modified or reduced schedules:

    • 7-Eleven (most locations open 24/7)
    • Acme Markets
    • Albertsons (including pharmacy, reduced hours)
    • Big Lots
    • BJ’s Wholesale Club (clubs and gas stations open)
    • Bravo Supermarkets
    • Casey’s
    • Circle K
    • Cumberland Farms
    • CVS Pharmacy (reduced hours)
    • Dollar General
    • Duane Reade (limited hours)
    • Erewhon Market
    • Harris Teeter
    • Key Food
    • Kroger
    • Maverik
    • Morton Williams Supermarket
    • Publix Super Markets (some locations close early)
    • QuickCheck
    • Ralphs Grocery Store
    • Safeway
    • Sedano’s Supermarkets
    • Speedway (most locations 24/7)
    • Target (generally regular hours, varies by store)
    • The Fresh Market
    • The Home Depot
    • Walgreens (pharmacy hours abbreviated)
    • Walmart
    • Wawa (most locations 24/7)

    Stores closed on New Year’s Day 2026

    Here are the stores that will be closed on New Year's Day.

    • Aldi
    • Costco Wholesale
    • FedEx
    • IKEA
    • Rite Aid
    • Sam’s Club
    • Trader Joe’s
    • UPS

