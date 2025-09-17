Dave Blunts records a new song accusing Kanye West of trying to groom him, days after pleading with him to "find God"

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Dave Blunts has recently been in the headlines after he revealed to his fans last week that he was not working with Kanye West anymore. On September 12, Kurrco dropped a tweet including a screenshot of what seemed to be a conversation between Dave and Ye. The same reportedly was uploaded by Dave in his Instagram story.

In the conversation, Dave Blunts was seen telling Kanye that he was not willing to work with him anymore, as their views did not align with each other. To this, Kanye asked him to elaborate, to which Dave pleaded with him to "find God." The alleged message by Dave read,

"Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album. Im going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out... You are very lost. Please find God."

Then, on September 16, Kurrco dropped another tweet with a clip capturing Dave recording a new track. A line from the track was seemingly a diss at Kanye West, accusing him of trying to groom him. The line went as,

"Cut off Kanye West, because that n*gga tried to groom me!"

As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 3.5 million views and over 8.3K likes. Many netizens further took to the comment section and shared their take on the same. In another Instagram story by Dave, he had urged his followers to stop asking him about Kanye and his music, as they were no longer associated with each other.

For the unversed, Dave Blunts apparently was the writer behind some of Kanye West's songs, such as WW3, Cousins, and H.H. Despite the hints, it is unclear as to what led to the fallout between Dave and Kanye.

Dave Blunts had also been involved in a beef with rapper 50 Cent

While news about Dave Blunts reportedly cutting ties with Kanye West is relatively recent, around two months back, he was beefing with 50 Cent. According to reports by Billboard, Cent threatened to push Dave down a flight of stairs. This prompted Dave to come up with a diss track targeting the In da Club rapper.

On July 20, 50 Cent posted a now-deleted image of Dave Blunts on Instagram with a caption that read,

"Ye this ya manz, if I catch him im pushing down the stairs."

Later, responding to this remark, Dave took to Instagram and shared a photo of 50 Cent from his movie All Things Fall Apart. In the caption, Dave wrote,

"I been going to the gym and been locked in on my health journey the world is watching me lose weight but you lost all that weight for that weak ass movie and nobody watched that sh*t."

On July 21, a post was shared that captured Dave in a recording studio, rapping,

"Curtis Jackson wanna diss me, n*gga must be smoking on Fent..."

Meanwhile, Kanye West has yet to issue any official statement on the issue as of now.