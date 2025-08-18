“He just embarrassed himself”: Netizens react as Dave Blunts takes shots at 50 Cent in new diss track

Dave Blunts Sparks Online Reaction After Releasing Diss Track Aimed at 50 Cent (Image via Getty)

Rapper Dave Blunts has released a new diss track directly targeting 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson, drawing widespread commentary across social media. The track includes repeated references to 50 Cent’s personal life, specifically mentioning his former partner and allegations involving music executive Diddy. In the track, Blunts hints at past events with 50 Cent's "baby mama," and dares the rapper to hit back, saying he'll keep this beef going "till the very day that I die."

Dave Blunts drops a diss record aimed at 50 Centpic.twitter.com/KX377uF1g4 — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) August 17, 2025

Blunts keeps saying "Diddy" in the song, claiming he had something to do with 50 Cent's ex, and uses strong words to show how much this might have hurt. The lyrics also include a line about giving money to the same woman, further implying involvement and provoking a reaction. The repeated accusations form a central theme of the diss track and appear intended to elicit a direct response from 50 Cent.

"I know 50 Cent really hate Diddy because his Baby Mama was at the freak off,” Dave Blunts sang.

Not long after it came out, people on social media had quick reactions, with some calling the attempt embarrassing.

“He just embarrassed himself," one person said on X, while others wondered if 50 Cent would say anything back.

Social media reacts with skepticism and humor to Dave Blunts' diss track

Social media reactions to Dave Blunts’ diss track were varied, with many users questioning the intention behind targeting 50 Cent.

"This is MGK type effort.. starting some beef with someone with way more relevance and bankroll to attract views. 50 will make his moves in silence," an X user commented.

A few comments took a humorous angle, noting that 50 Cent is likely unfazed or even “intimidated” in a sarcastic tone.

"He looks great. No way 50 sees this and is not immediately intimidated," another said.

"50 cent actually hung from the ceiling though," one wrote.

"I like Blunts but he's a satirist and shame on anyone looking too hard into this. But look at the social media show up... marketing," one said.

"Dave blunts the only one with beef 50 cent seems more of a clean eating guy to me," another X user wrote.

Some users also doubted the effectiveness of the diss itself, stating that 50 Cent doesn’t appear to be emotionally invested in the subject mentioned in the lyrics.

"Is this the whole diss? Because I don’t think 50 even likes his baby momma. Not much of a diss lol," another commented.

So far, 50 Cent hasn't made any public statements about the song, and the whole thing is still just coming from one side.