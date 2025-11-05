50 Cent posts a photo of a tombstone saying "RIP NYC" after Zohran Mamdani's mayoral win

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Democratic mayoral nominee and state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani speaks to the media at a press event where he accused Mayor Eric Adams of working with the Trump administration against him on September 03, 2025 in New York City. Mamdani claims that President Donald Trump has discussed offering New York City Mayor Eric Adams a position in order to help former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent, in the general election for mayor of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Zohran Mamdani is all set to become the new mayor of New York City after winning the recent mayoral elections. He defeated candidates like Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa in the race. Mamdani's victory prompted many to share their reactions on social media platforms. Apart from netizens, celebrities like 50 Cent also reacted to it.

The rapper took to social media and posted a photo of a tombstone with "RIP NYC" and "Founded 1624 Died 2025" written on it. The post soon began going viral all across other platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. As many as over 85K people liked the Instagram post. Many commented under the rapper's post as well.

A lot of those comments seemingly criticized 50 Cent for his perspective. One user even urged that it was only fair to give Mamdani a chance. The user commented,

"Give him a chance like yall did Trump twice?!? 🫢💀😭."

Some seemed quite shocked with the rapper's take on the election. One Instagram user wrote,

"I didn't expect that from you bro. I'm really disappointed in you 50."

Meanwhile, a lot of netizens actually did not seem very happy with Zohran Mamdani's victory. One user tweeted,

"New York has fallen and I get to watch what people voted for."

Zohran Mamdani reportedly received support from a number of celebrities amid the elections

There were many celebrities who picked their favorite candidates and endorsed them. Zohran Mamdani received support from Queen of Katwe actress Lupita Nyong'o. In an Instagram post, the 42-year-old actress shared insights into her opinion about Mamdani. Lupita revealed that she first met Mamdani 20 years ago when she was interning at Mirabai Films.

For the unversed, Mirabai Films is a film production company, headquartered in New York City, and founded by Mamdani's mother, Mira Nair. In the post, Lupita described Mamdani as being "present, warm, and respectful." She added that she met Zohran Mamdani as an adult while they worked together on Queen of Katwe. According to the actress,

"The qualities that made Zohran an exceptional leader in my experience with him on set translate powerfully to the political career he's established."

Clebrities like Mark Ruffalo, comedian Ilana Glazer, and Wallace Shawn, had extended support to Mamdani prior to the elections. According to reports by The New York Times, Shawn was responsible for canvassing for Mamdani in the East Village.

In August, filmmaker Spike Lee told Victor Blackwell that he was up for voting for Zohran Mamdani because "we have to move forward for equality for New Yorkers." A few days ago, comedian Bowen Yang shared a photo on Instagram in which he was seen wearing a "Zohran for Mayor" T-shirt. The post has already gained more than 15K likes as of now.

Several Indian celebrities celebrated Zohran Mamdani's victory. The list includes actors like Sonam Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Tillotama Shome and filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and Hansal Mehta. The New York City mayoral elections took place on November 4, 2025, and led to Mamdani becoming the first Muslim mayor of the city.