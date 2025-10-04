Is Donald Trump releasing a coin with his face? U.S. Treasury reveals 'first drafts'

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 22, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. The annual four day conference geared toward energizing and connecting conservative youth hosts some of the country's leading conservative politicians and activists. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is likely to appear on both sides of a special $1 coin. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach confirmed through his social media account that the first drafts of the design that is going to appear on both sides of the $1 coin will carry the likeness of President Trump.

The $1 coin will be released in 2026 to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of American Independence.

The rumours about the design of a coin featuring the President were confirmed by the Treasurer when he reacted to a social media post which shared rough designs of ‘first drafts.’ His confirmation verified that the post circulating on the internet was indeed authentic. While confirming the news, the Treasure’s post on X read,

“No fake news here. These first drafts honoring America’s 250th Birthday and @POTUS are real.”

Treasurer Beach also communicated his intent to share more details about the special $1 coin soon. Continuing, Beach mentioned that the current government shutdown in the US was a deterrent that prohibited him from sharing more concrete details. Beach wrote,

“Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.”

The news about the veracity of the first drafts of the special $1 coin circulating on social media was later also confirmed by the Treasury Department following the Treasurer’s comment, as per Reuters.

According to the report by Reuters, the U.S. Treasury released a statement through a spokesperson, which remarked,

“While a final $1 dollar coin design has not yet been selected to commemorate the United States' semiquincentennial, this first draft reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.”

The draft of the design currently features a side profile of the President on one side, as per CNN. The reverse side displays an image from after Trump’s assassination attempt, flagged by the words, “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.”

Can President Donald Trump’s face appear on the special commemorative $1coin

In the wake of the announcement about the special $1 coin featuring President Trump, first drafts of the design have already inspired fiery online debates about the legality of the decision to feature a standing President on the commemorative $1 coin, according to Reuters.

According to a report by People Magazine, which quoted the provisions of the U.S. law regarding currency design, the act of portraying the current President may be challenged on legal grounds.

As per the publication, a former President can be depicted on the currency only 2 years after his or her death. The report by People Magazine also goes on to quote the legalities of the matter mentioned on the website of Cornell Law School. The concerned provision states,

“No coin issued under this subsection may bear the image of a living former or current President, or of any deceased former President during the 2-year period following the date of the death of that President.”

However, according to the report by Reuters, the debate around the legality of the issue has a number of complications. The news agency pointed out that if the U.S. Treasury did go forward with the proposed first drafts, there is a possibility that the design may bypass the prohibitions.

According to Reuters, legal experts have opined that the ban on portraying living presidents only applies to the portrayal of their “head and shoulders” or their “bust” on the reverse side of a coin. However, as per the news outlet, the depiction of President Trump in the first drafts can be argued to be a ‘wider’ portrayal, which goes beyond his mere “head and shoulders.”