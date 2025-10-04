Why was Tom Cruise Cake recalled? Reasons explained

Why was Tom Cruise Cake recalled? Complete reasons explained

For years, Tom Cruise has delighted friends and co-stars like Mindy Kaling and Rosie O'Donnell with the same festive treat: a $110 white chocolate coconut cake from Doan's Bakery. But this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that there was a recall. It hits the Woodland Hills, California, bakery's White Chocolate Coconut and Carrot Bundt cakes, and this puts Cruise's well-known cake gift at risk.

Doan Bakery recalls 2 bundt cakes over undeclared wheat and milk allergens

Doan Bakery is recalling two of its well-known bundt cakes since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found that these food items may contain hidden wheat and milk.

This could set off strong or even deadly allergic reactions in some people. The cakes affected are:

White Chocolate Coconut Cake, known for its bits of white chocolate, coconut shavings, and cream cheese frosting, and Carrot Bundt Cake.

The FDA's report reads:

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and/or milk run the risk of experiencing a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume these products."

Both cakes were sold online through Goldbelly and shipped throughout the U.S. at dates between June 1 and September 24, 2025.

The labeling problem was revealed in the case of a regular inspection of the facilities on September 24, when the bakery decided to print new labels on the products and recall the product to safeguard consumers with allergies or severe sensitivities.

Customers urged to contact Goldbelly over Cruise holiday cake allergens

Goldbelly is urging customers with wheat or milk allergies to avoid consuming certain cakes after discovering potential allergens in the products, though no illnesses have been reported so far.

If you bought these, get in touch with Goldbelly's help team. Email them at support@goldbelly.com or call 1-888-675-6892.

You can reach them each day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET. Being featured on Cruise's exclusive "cake list" for the holidays has long been considered a mark of distinction, with celebrities like Brooke Shields previously voicing frustration over losing her spot after a decade of receiving the coveted treat.

