What was Jane Goodall's cause of death? Conservationist's assistant opens up about her last days

British ethologist Jane Goodall sits outdoors and studies an African baboon, 1974 (Image via Getty)

Jane Goodall's assistant of 30 years recently shared details of the renowned primatologist's final days before her death. The Jane Goodall Institute announced the news of her death in a statement released on October 1, 2025. She died of natural causes in Los Angeles at the age of 91.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, has passed away due to natural causes," the statement noted.

According to the statement, she was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the statement added.

According to Mary Lewis, Goodall's assistant, the animal advocate was working with her on a document up until 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, hours before her death was announced.

"I was actually in bed and I saw this email flash across my phone, and I thought, 'Oh, I'll send a message saying, Jane, I've got to get up at 5 a.m.. I'll get to you tomorrow night.' Then I thought, 'She's terribly busy.' So I went and got my computer and sat in bed and started editing," Lewis explained in an interview with People Magazine, published on October 3, 2025.

Lewis continued:

"Everyone says, 'Oh, we're at the end of an era,' but the era isn't going to end."

She also acknowledged that Goodall, "wherever she was in the world," was "driven," adding that although she began to feel "finite," she continued working.

"It was almost as if she had to give every last breath telling people that it was possible to make a difference and that they do matter and that every single daily activity has an impact. It's up to each one of us the kind of impact we have on our planet and our communities," Lewis concluded.

Who was Jane Goodall's husband?

Jane Goodall was married twice in her lifetime. Her first marriage was to Dutch photographer and filmmaker Baron Hugo van Lawick in 1964, with whom she had a son; however, they separated in 1974. In 1975, she married Tanzanian parks director Derek Bryceson, but he died in 1980.

Speaking to People magazine in 2020, Jane shared her reasons for not remarrying after the death of her second husband.

"My life was complete. I didn't need a husband."

Meanwhile, in the aforementioned interview with the outlet, Mary Lewis described the tributes following Goodall's death as "absolutely extraordinary."

Jane received tributes from many prominent figures, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Dr. Jane Goodall DBE was a visionary humanitarian, scientist, friend to the planet, and friend to us. Her commitment to changing lives extends beyond what the world saw, and also to what we personally felt. She held our son, Archie, when he was first born, and showered love and care to those who were privileged to know her. She will be deeply missed," the couple said in a statement.

Meanwhile, The Wolf of Wall Street star paid tribute to the primatologist in a lengthy Instagram post, dated October 2.

"Today we have lost a true hero for the planet, an inspiration to millions, and a dear friend," he said.

The actor continued:

"For decades, Jane traveled the world with tireless energy, awakening generations to the wonder of the natural world. She spoke directly to the next generation, instilling hope, responsibility, and the belief that every individual can make a difference. She inspired millions to care, to act, and to hope. She never stopped. My last message to Jane was simple: 'You are my hero.' Now, we all must carry the torch for her in protecting our one shared home," he wrote.

Dr. Jane Goodall, who studied wild chimpanzees in Gombe, Tanzania, for 65 years, was the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN Messenger of Peace. Born in London to Mortimer Morris-Goodall, an engineer, and Margaret Joseph, a novelist, Jane was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2025 and was also named a Messenger of Peace by the United Nations in 2002.