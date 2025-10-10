Did Paul Rosolie pass away? Amazon explorer mauled by Jaguar claim debunked

The Amazon explorer and conservationist is well and alive (Image via YouTube/Paul Rosolie Official)

An unfounded rumor about Paul Rosolie recently surfaced on Facebook when multiple pages posted claims about his death. Each post featured a monochromatic image of the conservationist with the unconfirmed news of a jaguar attack.

One such post appeared on VAR South Africa, a Facebook page with more than 65,000 followers. The rumor shared by the original poster read:

“SAD NEWS: Amazon Explorer Paul Rosolie Savagely Mauled to Death by Jaguar While Kayaking on Remote River, Rescue Team Recovers Mangled Body in Heartbreaking Discovery Near Iquitos, Peru”

Similar captions and pictures were shared by other Facebook pages, such as Chiefs Kingdom and MARWA Maazoun "Beauty Lounge". Furthermore, the posts also include a link to an untrustworthy article that corroborates the claim about Paul Rosolie.

However, no evidence indicates that Paul Rosolie passed away or was attacked by a jaguar recently. The fabricated post about the Amazon rainforest explorer is not the only fake news shared by the aforementioned Facebook pages.

The said pages have shared similar posts about Ashton Hall, Brian “Liver King” Michael Johnson, Stephen Fry, Kyle Thomas, and many more. All such claims are coupled with AI-generated images and a link to a third-party blog, without any credible source or proof.

Paul Rosolie has been active on social media, sharing posts about the wildlife in the Amazon rainforest

Amid the fake rumors of his demise, the conservationist and Eaten Alive host has been quite active on Instagram. In a recent post, Rosolie shared a picture of himself by the Amazon River in the eponymous rainforest. The explorer shared in his October 7 post:

“We have work to do. In the last few months, we have come closer than ever to protecting the ancient forest of this pristine part of the Amazon rainforest.”

Paul Rosolie reflected upon the challenges faced by him and his team, while also acknowledging the donors, who contributed to the Junglekeepers program. Rosolie added:

“[Y]ou [the donors] have made it possible to create this miracle. We are inching closer and closer to Saving this forest for good!”

Paul emphasized the importance of conserving the Amazon rainforest and its rivers for the sake of its wildlife and the delicate human cultures that depend on it. He further described it as “one of the most important places to protect on this planet.” Rosolie concluded:

“The other thing is that this opportunity will not present itself again in history. Either we protect it now or lose it forever. Thank you to everyone who is making this work possible!”

Recently, Paul Rosolie also posted a tribute to Jane Goodall, a celebrated primatologist who passed away on October 1. He described the late anthropologist as “a wonderful champion for wildlife” and also remembered her in a YouTube video.