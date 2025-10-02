Was Jane Goodall married? All about family as beloved anthropologist dies

Jane Goodall was the mother of a son born from her first marriage (Image via Getty)

Jane Goodall, 91, died on Wednesday, October 1. She was well-known for her research on chimpanzees, analysing their behavior and social lives, working with multiple animal rights organizations, and forming the Jane Goodall Institute.

As per NBC News, the anthropologist died from natural causes. Notably, her institute posted a statement on Instagram, confirming her sudden demise.



“She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States. Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world”, the tribute from the institute reads.



People magazine stated that Goodall was the mother of a son named Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick, born after her first marriage to Baron Hugo van Lawick. She then tied the knot with Derek Bryceson.







Goodall’s research work garnered attention for several reasons, specifically for demonstrating that the behavior of chimpanzees is similar to that of human beings. Her institute has around 25 branches in various cities, and she has received additional praise for contributing to the rise of women studying STEM, which refers to science, technology, engineering and math, per ABC News.

She enrolled at the University of Cambridge, where she obtained a doctoral degree. Her research on chimpanzees started with anthropologist Louis Leakey approaching her for the same. While Jane became famous at one point, she started writing books related to her research.

Goodall’s work also brought changes to how the world perceived the emotional and social complexity of the animals. During a conversation with The Associated Press in 2021, Goodall addressed the same by saying that when someone is alone in nature, they can be a part of it, and humanity does not intervene in any manner. She further stated:



“It’s almost like an out-of-body experience when suddenly you hear different sounds and you smell different smells and you’re actually part of this amazing tapestry of life.”



Jane Goodall opened up about her marriage earlier this year: Personal life and other details explained







As mentioned, the London, England native has tied the knot twice. Notably, her first husband, Baron, was a photographer and filmmaker, as per People magazine. She later exchanged vows with Derek Bryceson, who served as the director of the national parks of Tanzania.

While speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in May this year, Jane Goodall said that she first met Baron when he was told by National Geographic to take her pictures. Jane said that the magazine wanted the pictures for a film. She referred to Baron by saying:



“I hadn’t met him because I just wanted to be there with the chimps, you know. I didn’t want anybody, and I was afraid they’d be scared of him and, you know, all my hard work would be undone.”



Jane even recalled her separation from Baron in 1974, stating that she was busy with her research on chimpanzees during that period, and Baron was not getting paid to come to Gombe. Although Baron was later offered to do some films in Serengeti, Goodall had to stay in Gombe, due to which the duo “slowly drifted apart.”

Around a year after her split from Baron, Goodall married Bryceson. While things were going fine, Bryceson died in 1980. In 2020, Jane also told People magazine that she never exchanged vows for another time since she did not meet the “right person.” She said she didn't need a husband, as she had a lot of friends.

Apart from her son Hugo Eric Louis van Lawick, Jane Goodall’s survivors include her three grandchildren, Merlin, Angel and Nick.