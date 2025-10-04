“Could open your mind to things you’re closed to”: Bobbi Althoff asks Donald Trump to appear on her podcast after a friend was detained by ICE

Bobbi Althoff Invites Donald Trump for Podcast Interview After Friend’s ICE Detention (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

Podcaster and social media personality Bobbi Althoff has extended an invitation to former U.S. President Donald Trump to appear on her show Not This Again, following the detention of a longtime family friend by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a TikTok video, Althoff asked Trump to have a candid conversation with her. She shared that such a talk might bring fresh viewpoints.

The 28-year-old said she wants to connect with people who hold opposing beliefs to better understand their perspectives.

“President Trump, if you’re watching this, I'm asking you to please sit down and have an interview with me," said Althoff. “I think that perhaps you surround yourself with people who agree with you, and maybe you need to hear another perspective."

JUST IN: Bobbi Althoff Requests Sit-Down Interview With President Donald Trump 👀 pic.twitter.com/8PMABsGrNG — MAGAgeddon (@MAGAgeddon) October 2, 2025

Althoff gained attention through her distinctive approach to interviewing high-profile guests. She described her request as a way to start conversations between opposing political views.

She mentioned growing up in a conservative Christian home and explained how her beliefs shifted over time.

At one point, she aligned with Republican views but later became more open to other ideas.

“As someone who grew up very Republican, very conservative, very Christian, and as someone who has a lot of family members still like that, I think we could have a good conversation, and I could open your mind to things you’re closed to,” she added.

“I think that a huge problem is that people aren’t willing to speak with people with other beliefs,” she said. “I grew up so Republican, so conservative, until I met my ex-husband."

Bobbi Althoff speaks out on ICE detention and calls for empathy over politics

Bobbi Althoff reached out for an interview after sharing an emotional post about the detention of a family friend by ICE.

She explained that ICE agents in an unmarked Nissan had detained the person, whom she described as a law-abiding individual who works hard.

In her video, she shared her frustration when trying to reach the ICE facility where her friend is held, saying she found the staff dismissive during her attempts.

"Every single time I’ve had to call there, they’ve been nothing but rude," Althoff said. "None of them has to identify themselves. They get to abuse their power, they get to abuse their control and keep these people in horrible, horrible conditions.

"I don’t care whether or not you’re Republican or Democrat," she continued. "This is a human rights issue. Racial profiling is not acceptable. What’s happening everywhere right now is not acceptable, and it is one step closer to a dictatorship."

Her statements gained a lot of attention online, but she made it clear that her focus is on human rights and empathy rather than political sides.

Althoff divorced author Cory Althoff in 2024 and has talked before about how big life changes made her rethink her way of seeing the world.

Trump has not responded to her invitation yet, but the video has drawn a lot of attention on social media.

So far, neither Trump nor his team has made any official statement about Althoff's invitation.