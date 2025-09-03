Was Drake arrested in Sweden? What we know as rapper recalls incident after denying claim for years

Drake admitted to being arrested in Sweden on Bobbi Althoff's Not This Again podcast (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Drake has openly admitted to getting arrested in Stockholm, Sweden, for the first time in more than three years.

The news emerged in July 2022, but the rapper’s representatives initially refuted the claims in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. On the 2022 New Year’s Eve, Drizzy posted the alleged arrest video but didn’t confirm anything.

Footage of Drake being arrested by Swedish police back in July has just been released.pic.twitter.com/mQDuKxve31 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 1, 2023

Drake appeared on Bobbi Althoff’s new podcast, Not This Again, three years after the incident. During their second collaboration since the pilot episode of The Really Good Podcast from April 2023, the host asked the God’s Plan artist:

“Have you [ever been to jail]? [Drake replied, ‘I have.’] You have? When have you been to jail?”

Drake mentioned Sweden as he answered:

“I got arrested in uh in Sweden. I actually have a show coming up there. I'm pretty, I actually feel like… I feel like they're going to try and run it back.”

He mentioned throwing a private party when he was detained in the Nordic country, before Bobbi Althoff interrupted him and switched to another topic.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Drake responded to another remark from the host and reiterated he “got arrested in Sweden.” Althoff replied:

“That's okay. I forgive you. They'll forgive you, too.”

Drizzy claimed:

“I don't know if they will. [Bobby asks, ‘Do you not think they will?’] I spent a pretty long time in jail. [Bobbi inquires, ‘Three days?] Nine hours.”

Drake claimed that he was arrested for nothing following a private party in Sweden

drake getting arrested in sweden just because one of the officers girl attended his private party is the most drake arrest ever 🙏🏻😭 pic.twitter.com/BB4hnB3Lp8 — diana s. (@_diana_salam) September 2, 2025

While Drizzy opened up about spending nine hours in police custody during his 2022 visit to the Swedish capital, Stockholm, Bobbi curiously asked about his experience. She inquired whether getting arrested in Sweden was fun; 6 God answered negatively. He asserted that the police apprehended him for “nothing.” Drake revealed:

“Apparently like… Like we had a private party and, like, one of the guys, like, the officers. His girl came to the private party and they just wanted to… But they arrested me way too aggressive and they arrested me for nothing.”

Drizzy, who will be touring Sweden soon, revealed that it has been three years since the incident and remarked:

“His girl's coming back out for sure. [Bobbi asks, ‘You're inviting her?’] If I can find her.”

For those unaware, Dopest was among the first to report Drake’s arrest. The Swedish outlet published a story about the rapper being taken into custody following a private party at Berns in Stockholm. After other publications also reported the rumored detention, Drake’s representatives told The Hollywood Reporter that the rapper was in his hotel and not arrested.

Later, KTLA reported that the Swedish police refuted the rumors and confirmed that the First Person Shooter rapper was not arrested. Eventually, Drizzy posted the alleged arrest video and reignited the speculations.