When did Bobbi Althoff sign off The Really Good Podcast? Internet personality teases new project 'Not This Again' with Drake as the first guest

Drake (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Drake appeared on the teaser of Bobbi Althoff's upcoming podcast Not This Again. The teaser was released on August 22, 2025, on Instagram. The two walked hand in hand to the new set, and the rapper jokingly tried to come up with an introduction for the new podcast.

Drake & Bobbi Althoff podcast part 2 otw 👀 pic.twitter.com/a9nwVVBNpH — ALMIGHTEE. (@realalmightee) August 22, 2025

Bobbi Althoff was initially a TikToker, and as her deadpan comedy took off, she transitioned to podcasting in 2023 with her hit podcast, The Really Good Podcast.

It featured various celebrities from rappers to actors, including Drake, Lil Yachty, Wiz Khalifa, Maluma, Jimmy Kimmel, Ryan Garcia, Jessica Alba, Shaquille O'Neal, Scarlett Johansson, J Balvin, and Offset, among others.

Bobbi Althoff released the last episode of The Really Good Podcast on July 31, 2025, noting that the podcast helped her gain fame and success, along with her house and car. Bobbi and her sister jokingly dressed up in all black, pretending to be at a funeral. The podcaster also sang Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah.

Bobbi also jokingly recalled her one podcast episode being removed, seemingly referring to the July 20, 2023, episode with Drake. In August 2023, the interview was removed from her YouTube channel for unknown reasons. Fans noticed that the two also unfollowed each other on Instagram at the time, which fueled rumors of their alleged falling out.

Although the two never addressed the removal of the episode, the recent appearance confirms that there is no falling out between them. Netizens had a mixed reaction to the teaser.

Some speculated that the teaser was dropped to allegedly distract people from Drake's recent family court appearance, suggesting that the rapper reportedly had a secret child. Other netizens were supportive of him and Bobbi Althoff's podcast episode.

"So it's just a coincidence that this announcement dropped today? Right after that family court appearance footage dropped? That's exactly how people move when they got something to hide. That boy fighting the algorithm for dear life," one X user wrote.

"There are ppl actually mad about this and/or have strong opinions about it. If you're one of them...think about that for a second. Good for her tho & that's p nice of him. That's my thoughts & that's all," another netizen wrote.

Drake dropped his exclusive merch on Amazon

According to Billboard's August 21, 2025, report, the rapper launched his exclusive merch on Amazon without prior announcement. The virtual storefront named Drake Warehouse has t-shirts, plushies, hoodies, caps, posters, and other archival items from his previous releases, such as So Far Gone, For All the Dogs, Certified Lover Boy, and Take Care.

In other news, the Hotline Bling rapper's upcoming album Iceman is speculated to be released in late 2025. He has kept all the details regarding the album a secret.

Although some fans are expecting 21 Savage and Playboy Carti to feature on Iceman, nothing is confirmed. Some netizens are even predicting that the rapper would not have any other artists on his album.

