Did Drake date and blacklist model Gracie Bon? Pop star debunks viral claim

Gracie Bon’s claims about Drake (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

A recent interview featuring Panamanian model and influencer Gracie Bon has sparked major online buzz after she claimed to have had a brief relationship with global rap icon Drake. The story emerged during her appearance on La Casa de Alotoke 2, a popular Dominican talk show, where she described what she called a “situationship” with the Grammy-winning artist.

In her interview, Gracie Bon said that her connection with Drake began in 2020, when she first sent him a message on Instagram while she was still married. She explained,

“I liked him as an artist, and since I sent him a message—I said ‘hola’—two minutes after something had happened, we gave each other a follow.”

According to Bon, she finalized her divorce within a year and began seeing Drake more frequently. She stated that the rapper allegedly sent a private jet to Panama to meet her, claiming,

“He even sent a plane out to Panama to come looking for me.”

Bon also mentioned that they met in person at the Estéreo Picnic Festival in Colombia in 2022. During this encounter, she mentioned that they had shared a short-lived romance and that she had even met his mother and son. She described Drake as “very handsome,” “trustworthy” and “good,” suggesting that their time together was filled with luxury, private jets and glamorous parties.

However, Bon said the relationship shifted during the Wireless Festival in London, where she attended an afterparty hosted under Drake’s “Nocta” brand.

“He moved me into the same hotel, left me locked up in there basically… I mean, I came in, I experienced everything… and I’m like, that’s not the guy I idolized.”

She added that she felt disillusioned after the event and decided to end things by blocking the rapper. Bon expressed regret over the entire experience, saying,

“I mean, you shouldn’t have been with Drake; that’s not something I am proud of.”

Drake responds to Gracie Bon’s statements

Following the viral interview, Drake addressed the allegations during a live chat with streamer Adin Ross. The rapper denied Bon’s claims, writing,

“big cap… blackballed is crazy.”

Adin Ross reacts to Gracie Bon’s claims about Drake

Drake’s response quickly gained traction on social media, with fans debating the authenticity of Bon’s account. Adin Ross talked about the situation. He said,

"She is lying because she didn't get f**k. I'm gon be real. That's really all it is. You got sent on a private jet with hotel suites in London for no, you put up no money. She probably didn't get fought and she's mad and you know what, and I get it. If Drake puts you on a jet and doesn't f**k you, I'd be mad too. The f**k all right that was weird, you know what if I'm a girl, obviously, bro, y'all know I'm straight, but y'all get what I'm saying."

While Bon has not made further public comments since his response, her claims continue to circulate widely online.

The situation remains one of the most talked-about celebrity stories of the week, blending elements of fame, social media, and the blurred lines between public image and private life.