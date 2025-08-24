“Proving them diss records right”- Internet reacts as Drake and Bobbi Althoff reunite for a podcast after viral 2023 fallout

Bobbi Althoff's interview with Drake was removed from YouTube in 2023 (Image via Getty)

Drake and Bobbi Althoff are reuniting for an interview. The latest update arrives around two years after the rapper spoke to Bobbi on The Really Good Podcast. However, the video of the conversation was removed from YouTube for unknown reasons, as per Billboard.

The latest teaser of the interview went viral on August 23, 2025, and it featured Drake and Bobbi appearing together. The duo can be spotted inside a huge room, and they are holding hands at the same time. Drake can be heard saying that it is going to be a “refined, poised, and pleasant” podcast. While Bobbi says that she is confused about what Drake is saying, the latter responds:

“I’m trying to get you brand deals.”

Althoff then seemingly questions whether Drake wants her to be pleasant. The duo talked to each other for some time, with Drake trying to give a proper introduction. While Drake fails after multiple attempts, Althoff says:

“Maybe I should just do it. Welcome to the first episode of my new podcast that no one asks for.”

The pair reveal the name of the podcast altogether, which is Not This Again. Meanwhile, Bobbi has not shared any update on when the first episode is scheduled to air.

However, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Kurrco on X to share their reactions to the new update. One of them seemingly referred to Drake’s diss tracks and wrote:

“Once again proving them diss records right.”

Among other responses, users advised alternate names for the new podcast, along with another saying that something else should happen between Bobbi and Althoff instead of a podcast interview. An individual also criticized the podcast at the same time.

“Shoulda mamed ir pillow talk”, a user commented on X. “I need more than a podcast between these two”, another netizen reacted on X. “Two losers who don’t understand relationships or the value of a “marriage” have a podcast on the way”, an X reaction mentioned.

The replies continued, with a user questioning the reason for bringing the podcast. Another person claimed that there is a possibility of Drake and Bobbi discussing Kendrick Lamar. A third user wrote that he won’t be watching the podcast.

Bobbi Althoff’s The Really Good Podcast ended last month

The Really Good Podcast aired for almost two years, where Bobbi had the opportunity to interview popular personalities such as Scarlett Johansson and Charlie Puth. As mentioned, she even interviewed Drake, and the episode was later removed, leading to speculations that she and Drake were having a dispute.

Back on July 31, 2025, Bobbi shared a video through her self-titled YouTube channel, saying that it was the last episode of the podcast. She addressed the same by saying:

“I don’t think there’s any really good way to say this, but this is the last episode. So, today, we’re gonna put on a little funeral for it.”

Althoff additionally clarified that it was a personal decision and there were no other reasons behind it. Bobbi even mentioned that she is proud of everything that she has achieved from the podcast, despite the fact that it only lasted a couple of years.

The 28-year-old originally started her career on TikTok around four years ago. She is also the mother of two children, born from her previous marriage to Cory Althoff.