"I hope we don’t have another president like this again" - Jimmy Kimmel speaks out on Donald Trump with Stephen Colbert

Donald Trump was the focus when Jimmy Kimmel said, “I hope we don’t have another president like this again,” during a rare late-night crossover with Stephen Colbert on September 30, 2025. The comment came in Kimmel’s sit-down on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert S11 E16, which aired September 30, 2025, as the hosts also called Donald Trump a “son of a b----” while discussing Trump’s public celebration of Kimmel’s brief ABC suspension and furloughs.

The crossover was coordinated. Each host appeared on the other’s show the same night.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was in its annual Brooklyn week, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert taped at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

The official Late Show episode page lists the air date as September 30, 2025. ABC posted the Kimmel clips dated September 30, 2025.

Kimmel argued that a president cheered people losing their jobs. Viewers saw two veteran hosts fold media industry stakes, audience energy, and a pointed message about Donald Trump into one televised exchange.

What exactly did Jimmy Kimmel say about Donald Trump, and where did he say it?

Kimmel delivered the headline quote during his pre-taped interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, S11 E16 on September 30, 2025.

The exchange followed Colbert asking if he ever imagined a president celebrating his unemployment. Jimmy Kimmel said,

“THAT SON OF A B***H....No, I never thought we would have a president like this, and I hope we don’t have another president like this again.”

Stephen Colbert remarked and corrected Kimmel sarcastically,

“Mister son of a b----.”

Kimmel also added,

"The President of our country was celebrating hundreds of Americans losing thier jobs. Somebody who took pleasure in that. That to me is the absolute opposite of what a leader of this country is supposed to be."

Kimmel was hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! from Brooklyn. Colbert anchored from the Ed Sullivan Theater.

The result was a high-profile on-air conversation about Donald Trump that connected a viral insult to a documented timeline.

Why the crossover and what led to this moment

The joint appearance arrived one week after ABC reinstated Jimmy Kimmel Live! following a suspension tied to Kimmel’s comments about the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The hosts had publicly supported each other during the fallout and used the crossover to continue that conversation on air.

As per the People report dated October 1, 2025, Kimmel stated:

“We thought it might be a fun way to drive the president nuts.”

Directly naming Donald Trump while opening Brooklyn week. The broader context included Colbert’s series heading toward an announced end in May 2026.

As per a CBS News report dated July 18, 2025, CBS said the franchise would end in May 2026 for financial reasons.

What triggered all of this: A quick timeline

The spark was the September suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after comments tied to right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. The show returned on September 23.

On September 24, 2025, Donald Trump escalated in a Truth Social post before Kimmel’s return aired.

“can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.”

He also added,

“A true bunch of losers! Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad Ratings.”

Donald Trump said,

“I think we’re going to test ABC out on this. Let’s see how we do. Last time I went after them, they gave me $16 Million.”

He continued,

“This one sounds even more lucrative. A true bunch of losers!”

Six days later, on September 30, the crossover interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert captured Jimmy Kimmel’s on-air response to Donald Trump and set the late-night tone that followed.

Stay tuned for more updates.