Did Stephen Colbert announce new talk show with Jasmine Crockett? Viral claim debunked

Stephen Colbert at Apple TV +'s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)

Ever since Stephen Colbert announced that CBS cancelled his late-night talk show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in July, fans have been speculating about the comedian and commentator’s next move after the show stops airing in May 2026.

The speculation around Colbert’s next gig intensified in August when reports began circulating on social media, suggesting that Colbert will begin a new show with Jasmine Crockett, a U.S. representative from Texas. Reports suggested that the comedian and the politician had teamed up for a new show and claimed that it will debut online within the first week of August. However, all reports suggesting that Colbert and Crockett are working together on a show are false.

Neither Colbert nor Crockett has ever claimed that they will be teaming up for hosting a talk show together. In fact, Snopes, a fact checking platform certified that all news claiming that Colbert and Crockett would be hosting a show together are false.

Reports also falsely claimed that Stephen Colbert and Jasmine Crockett clashed on the set of The Late Show

Representative Jasmine Crockett, who has been a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2024 as well as in 2025, has discussed pertinent political issues with the comedian. While Crockett and Colbert engaged in respectful and serious dialogue, certain reports began circulating on social media that suggested that the pair clashed fiercely during the taping of the show.

After Crockett’s most recent appearance on The Late Show in May 2025, reports suggested that she did not get along well with Colbert and was asked to leave the show. However, videos from the show uploaded to YouTube via the official Late Night Show channel attest that Colbert’s interaction with Crocket was extremely cordial. A journalist from Life Hacker debunked reports of any feud between Crockett and any late night show host.

About Representative Jasmine Crockett’s appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

During her 2024 appearance on Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, Representative Jasmine Crockett opened up about her response to Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene from Georgia’s attempts to insult her during a House hearing. Addressing the tussle as well as her experience in the House during her very first term, she told Colbert,

“It feels like an ‘out of body’ experience. You know, when you sign up for public service, you expect that you are going to go in and hopefully effectuate the policies that you were elected to actually go and, you know, help the people. Then you end up in random fights with random people like Marjorie Taylor Greene. And you are thinking, am I back in high school? Elementary? Like, you’re really wondering, ‘what am I doing here?’”

As for Crockett’s next appearance on The Late Show in May this year, the Representative opened up about her critique of policies under the Trump administration, including the creation of DOGE, which was initially spearheaded by Elon Musk. As per The Independent, she said,

“Honestly, I don’t care about your politics, there are some basic fundamentals of what it is to be an elected official on any level. The fact that the most powerful person in the world has no idea about the little oath that he took is beyond me [referring to the Constitution]…It’s not just that I’m on the judiciary committee, I think that anyone who considers themselves a full-blooded American should have an issue with this. No matter what your political affiliation is.”

As for Stephen Colbert's upcoming plans, the comedian is all set to appear in a guest-starring spot on CBS' Elsbeth. However, Colbert's appearance on the show was most likely decided on before the cancellation of The Late Show, as per US Weekly.