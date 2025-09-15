What did Stephen Colbert say in his Primetime Emmy acceptance speech? Late Show host seemingly takes a jab at CBS over cancelation

Stephen Colbert recalled the best momebts of The Late Show on its tenth anniversary (Image via Getty)

Stephen Colbert seemingly took a jab at CBS while appearing at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Notably, it was around two months after the network confirmed that Colbert’s The Late Show won’t return after the ongoing season.

The outlet stated that the late-night news talk show managed to win an award in the category of best talk series. As the audience gave a standing ovation to the show during the event, Colbert possibly referred to CBS by saying:

“While I have your attention, is anyone hiring?”

Stephen jokingly said in his acceptance speech that he had brought his resume, adding that he could not change his “headshot.” However, he expressed gratitude to the entire team associated with the show for all these years. He continued by saying:

“I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege to be part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

Stephen Colbert also stated that he initially intended to create a show addressing love, but later discovered that it changed to a “late-night comedy show about loss.” The actor and comedian explained the connection between love and loss, saying that people start getting more attracted to something when they have a fear of losing it.

While ending his speech, the television personality expressed his love for America by saying:

“Ten years later, in September 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong, be brave, and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

Stephen Colbert recalled the best events of The Late Show on its 10th anniversary

The CBS series celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this month on September 8, 2025. As per USA Today, the anniversary episode started with Colbert waking up and telling Julianne Moore that he had a dream of hosting a late-night show for 10 years.

Stephen Colbert additionally joked about the celebration happening after CBS announced its cancelation and said:

“Every anniversary has its traditional gift. The first anniversary is paper, the fifth anniversary is wood, and the 10th anniversary is cancellation. Thank you, Paramount, for remembering!”

During an interview with Cillian Murphy, Stephen joked about his future when Murphy claimed that he did not work throughout the year and questioned if anyone had a job. Colbert also joked on the episode that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, can run for president after the conclusion of The Late Show.

Stephen Colbert announced the cancelation of The Late Show while speaking to the live audience in July 2025. The Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement from George Cheeks, chairman of TV Media for Paramount, CBS Entertainment head Amy Reisenbach, and CBS Studios president David Stapf, which says:

“We are proud that Stephen called CBS home. He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late television.”

Notably, Stephen has been a part of other shows over the years, such as Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, and The Colbert Report.