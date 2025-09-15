CBS cancellation doesn't stop The Late Show with Stephen Colbert winning at 2025 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 15: Stephen Colbert attends Apple TV +'s Primetime Emmy Party at Mother Wolf on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

The American television host Stephen Colbert is one of the most recognizable figures in the American entertainment industry. During his time as a host, he has brought wit, intelligence, and political edge to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, making it the most-watched late-night talk show in the United States.

Just two months after CBS announced it would be canceling his show, Colbert stood on stage at the 2025 Emmy Awards to claim the prize for Outstanding Talk Series.

An Emmy triumph that made history

Winning the Outstanding Talk Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards was a landmark moment for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Since Colbert took over from David Letterman in 2015, the show had been nominated more than 30 times but had never won. For years, the award was dominated by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. More recently, The Daily Show had taken home the prize, leaving Colbert and his team waiting for their moment.

That moment finally arrived when the Television Academy voters handed The Late Show the trophy. Colbert’s acceptance speech began by thanking CBS, a move that many viewed as surprisingly gracious given the recent cancellation news. Over time, he admitted, the show had also been about loss, because loss is often the truest measure of love. His speech turned deeply personal as he addressed the state of the country in 2025.

“I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave and if the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

The moment carried symbolic weight. Winning the Emmy just months after CBS announced the show’s end gave the victory the feel of a parting gift, a recognition that the Colbert era deserved to be celebrated before the curtain falls in 2026.

Why CBS decided to end Stephen Colbert’s run

Earlier this year, CBS announced that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end in May 2026, with no replacement host. The decision was described as a financial one and stressed that the decision was unrelated to ratings or content, even though Colbert’s show remained the highest-rated talk show on television.

Not everyone accepted that explanation. The timing of the decision sparked widespread speculation. Only days before the announcement, Colbert had criticized Paramount Global’s $16 million settlement with the Trump administration, calling it a “big fat bribe.” The settlement related to a lawsuit over a 60 Minutes interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Days after Colbert’s remarks, Paramount finalized its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media. The overlap between all the factors involved fueled the speculations that Colbert’s outspoken style may have played a role. Through it all, he has continued to appear on air with his mix of satire and sincerity. His Emmy win only strengthened his standing, proving that the industry still values his voice even though the network has decided to move on from his chapter as the late show host.

Although they have decided to end the show, Stephen Colbert’s legacy is now sealed, and his Emmy win ensures that his impact will be remembered for a very long time.