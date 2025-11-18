Shake Shack Unveils New Holiday Shakes and Brings Back Fan-Favorite Christmas Cookie Flavor (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Shake Shack's kicking off the holidays with cool new winter goodies - plus an old favorite coming back. In November, they dropped details on their latest shake menu, bringing back the fan-favorite Christmas Cookie Shake. Alongside it, two newcomers are joining: a Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake, inspired by a traditional UK dessert.

Also arriving is a White Chocolate Peppermint Bark Shake you can crack open - just like the hit Dubai-only Chocolate Pistachio Shake that blew up online, making this only the second time they’ve done a smash-and-sip style.

Shake Shack rolls out a festive shake trio - while fiercely protecting its fan-favorite flavor

Shake Shack is starting the season with a new collection of shakes - but one iconic flavor remains completely off-limits. At a private tasting event in Manhattan on November 17, Senior Manager of Culinary Innovation Nick Wuest was once again restating that the Christmas Cookie Shake would remain as-is, saying that, in multiple ways, customers have consistently made it clear that they do not want the seasonal favorite changed, cut, or re-created in any regard, as reported by USA Today.

The brand did not concentrate its innovation on the returning staple but, rather, created a festive trio by adding two new companion flavors: Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake (costs $6.99) and Peppermint Bark Chocolate Shake (costs $9.99).

The Sticky Toffee Pudding Shake is based on the famous British dessert, with sticky caramel flavors and crumbled date cake mixed into frozen custard. It will be a nostalgic but decadent creation.

Meanwhile, the Peppermint Bark Chocolate Shake is a sign of increasing interest in interactive desserts at Shake Shack, with a crackable shell of white chocolate peppermint, inspired by the success of the Dubai Chocolate Pistachio Shake.

Christmas Cookie Shake (costs $6.99), swapping out regular flavors for a sugary twist - including frozen custard mixed with sweet cookie vibes. Topped off with fluffy cream plus colorful jimmies, it hits shelves right when cold weather cravings kick in. This one's built to mimic your favorite homemade holiday treats, only blended and chilled. A short-run hit from last year, it's returning as the go-to wintertime pick for folks wanting something creamy plus cozy.

Wuest explained that the peppermint bark was the most natural addition to the season, as it is linked to all the nostalgic things associated with the holidays, and winter in particular. The three shakes are collectively called the 2025 holiday menu of Shake Shack, which will be implemented throughout the country beginning November 18.

