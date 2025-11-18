Taco Bell rolls out 3 new items under Fan Style menu: All you need to know

Sign for the fast food brand Taco Bell on 17th November 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Taco Bell is an American-based chain of fast food restaurants founded in 1962 by Glen Bell. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Taco Bell's trying something fresh, shaped by fans who love the brand. Instead of guessing what people want, it's using real suggestions from regulars. Last month brought holiday snacks, more drinks at its side spot, and a comeback special that everyone missed.

Now, three new items are hitting every store across the country. These aren't cooked up in some boardroom - real fans sent in the blueprints. Called 'Fan Style,' this pop-up menu kicks off in November. It shows how Taco Bell keeps leaning on its crew of die-hard eaters to point the way forward.

Taco Bell taps fan creativity with three limited-time menu items made from real customer submissions

Taco Bell's bringing real customer ideas to life - no joke. Fans sent in wild combos when asked, then picked three that totally stood out. First up? The California Crunchwrap was dreamt up by Brock from Michigan. It swaps tradition for steak, loaded fries, plus guac - all wrapped tight. That fry-in-burrito move? Straight from West Coast vibes.

Next, meet Burrito Bliss, thanks to Kajol in Kentucky. No meat here, just spiced rice, beans, fresh tomato mix, crispy strips, and cool avocado ranch melted together. Gives you crunch, gives you smooth - one bite. Completing the trio is the Cantina Craze from Sandra in St. Louis, Missouri, a remix of the Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco with Creamy Jalapeño Sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.

Each one's only around for a sec - so don't snooze. The menu drop ties back to Taco Bell's 'Fan Style' option rolled out in July, where Rewards members could tag and pass around their own combo picks right inside the app - proof, the company claims, that building stuff with fans actually works.

Global chief brand officer Taylor Montgomery said giving guests control pushes the brand into fresh territory. Each of these three eats hits on November 20 via the Taco Bell app or select store touchscreens - though they'll vanish after a while, as reported by The Food Network.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!