Why is Taco Bell rethinking AI drive-thru plan? Explained

Taco Bell is rethinking how it uses AI-powered drive-thru systems after issues in the technology began to surface. The chain started rolling out these AI ordering systems to more than 500 restaurants in 2023 to speed up service and reduce mistakes in orders. But real-world problems are making them reconsider their plan.

People have pushed the AI systems to their limits, causing disruptions. Social media posts have shown cases where large or unusual orders made the systems fail. Other issues, like the AI asking questions after an order was already taken, have exposed some of the weaknesses of this technology in the fast-paced setting of a restaurant.

Dane Mathews, Taco Bell’s Chief Digital and Technology Officer, explained that the technology works well in some situations but does not fit everywhere.

“I think like everybody, sometimes it lets me down, but sometimes it really surprises me,” Mathews told The Wall Street Journal. “We’re learning a lot.”

“For our teams, we’ll help coach them: at your restaurant, at these times, we recommend you use voice AI or recommend that you actually really monitor voice AI and jump in as necessary,” he added.

In busy locations, human workers might still handle more orders. The company is exploring a hybrid model in which employees monitor AI orders and intervene when necessary, ensuring efficiency and accuracy.

Even though there are hurdles, Taco Bell keeps using AI in its processes and has already handled more than two million orders with it. Voice AI stays a core part of Taco Bell’s digital plans. The company continues testing to figure out the best way to blend technology with human assistance.

For now, the AI-driven drive-thru initiative remains active but is being adjusted to address its current limitations. Taco Bell is providing guidance to restaurant teams on when to rely on voice AI and when to monitor closely, reflecting a measured approach to adopting new technology.