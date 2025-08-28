Which 2000s favorites are back at Taco Bell? Details explored as the food chain presents new Y2K menu

Taco Bell restaurant is seen in Manhattan, New York, United States of America, on July 5th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The early 2000s are having a major revival, and Taco Bell is getting in on the trend. Now, Taco Bell is tapping into that same vibe by introducing its Decades Y2K Menu, a limited-time lineup featuring five fan-favorite items that first won over customers in the late 1990s. Following the success of last year's Decades Menu, the brand is doubling down on throwbacks, officially rolling out the new menu nationwide on September 9.

They shared this news on August 28, launching their Decades Y2K Menu. This redo brings back hits such as the Double Decker Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, and Chili Cheese Burrito. Also, there's a new $9 Discovery Luxe Box which comes with Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, nachos, a Crunchwrap Supreme, and a drink.

Taco Bell Chief Marketing Officer Taylor Montgomery said in a statement:

"No one did the 2000s like Taco Bell. That era gave us some of our most iconic menu items, including the Crunchwrap Supreme, which remains one of our best-sellers two decades later. Fans have never stopped asking for these items, and honestly, we've missed them too."

Taco Bell revives fan-favorite classics with its Decades Y2K Menu, featuring 5 throwback items priced at $3 or less

Taco Bell is introducing a sense of nostalgia through its newest menu, the Decades Y2K Menu, which features five of the most famous fan favorites at a price of just $3 or less. The list first came out at Live Mas Live 2025 and had some big comebacks like the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos, Double Decker Taco, 7-layer Burrito, Chili Cheese Burrito, and the Caramel Apple Empanadas.

Each item holds a strong legacy, whether it's the Cool Ranch taco that fans petitioned to bring back after its 2019 removal, the Double Decker's popular soft-and-crunchy mix, or the veggie 7-Layer Burrito that last appeared in 2020.

Rounding out the throwback menu are the Chili Cheese Burrito and the sweet Caramel Apple Empanadas, both of which were cult favorites back then. By bringing these old picks back, Taco Bell is giving longtime customers a chance to relive their past top picks and letting new folks find out why they were loved and popular so much before.

