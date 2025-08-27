Judge reportedly dismisses civil suit accusing Diddy of drugging and assaulting artist

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Sean "Diddy" Combs may be facing serious legal challenges in his federal case, but a recent development in civil court has shifted momentum in his favor. A lawsuit filed this year by a guy who accused the music mogul of drugging and s*xually assaulting him at a 2015 nightclub event had been dismissed. This is a rare victory for Combs as he deals with more and more legal woes.

The plaintiff, who described himself as a 23-year-old aspiring artist at the time, alleged that he had been hired to perform at a club in Los Angeles where Combs was also present. He said the incident happened during that show. With the federal case against him not done yet, this result gives Combs a little, yet big legal reprieve as he awaits sentencing.

Judge throws out Diddy lawsuit over statute of limitations

A New York judge has officially dismissed one of the legal cases against Sean "Diddy" Combs. The case was brought forward by a John Doe plaintiff represented by attorney Tony Buzbee. It claimed that Diddy gave him drugs before touching him in unwanted s*xual contact, and then warned him to stay quiet or his career would suffer.

TMZ reports that the judge ruled the lawsuit was filed beyond the state's five-year statute of limitations. The plaintiff said a new 2019 rule should let him start his case up to 20 years later, but the judge said this new rule does not work for things that happened before it was made.

Along with Diddy, his companies, Bad Boy Entertainment and Combs Enterprises, were named in the suit too. But those parts got tossed out as well. This decision comes as Combs racks up several dismissals in recent months. But he still deals with lots of ongoing civil cases. A big federal court sentencing is scheduled for October 3.

