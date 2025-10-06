What did Diddy’s lawyer say about his preferred prison? Rapper makes special request for 50-month sentence

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs)

Sean “Diddy” Combs is reportedly appealing to his trial judge to recommend that he serves his sentence at the FCI Fort Dix. As reported by TMZ, one of the lawyers in the music executive’s team Teny Geragos has written a letter to Judge Subramanian asking him to recommend to the Bureau of Prisons for Diddy to be held at the low security federal prison in New Jersey.

Diddy’s legal team stated that FCI Fort Dix is the best spot to serve his prison sentence because he can address “drug abuse issues" and “maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

The rapper, since his arrest in September 2024, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and he has complained about the living conditions there.

His lawyers reported that he lives in a room with 24 other people. One of his defense lawyers Brian Steel claimed in court the All About the Benjamins hitmaker almost got attacked with a makeshift knife at the prison.

He added that the rapper had a target at his back because certain people thought they could gain notoriety if they harmed him. He alleged that a guard at the Brooklyn detention center had stopped a man with a makeshift weapon:



“Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young people and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams,”: Sean Diddy Combs former signee



After news of Diddy’s 50-month prison sentence made the news, Aubrey O’ Day, the mogul’s former protege and a member of the Danity Kane group, advised young musicians to be cautious about how they are treated by people in power. She posted on X;







"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams. The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court's sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured."



She concluded by advising young musicians to walk away when someone in a position of power tries to take advantage of them:



"The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back,"



In addition to the 50 months imprisonment sentence, Judge Subramanian imposed a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.