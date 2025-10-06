Diddy swears he’s reformed, but Dr. Drew isn’t convinced until rapper proves it outside prison

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs after being presented with the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Sean Diddy Combs was sentenced to 50 months of imprisonment on October 3, 2025, after being found guilty of transportation for prostitution by a federal district court in New York City.



In an apology letter before his sentencing, the rapper stated that he was sorry for his actions and that he was a changed person. He added that whilst he couldn’t change the past, he could still do something about his future:

"I can't change the past, but I can change the future. I ask your honor for mercy. I beg your honor for mercy. I ask your honor for a chance to be a father again. I ask your honor for a chance to be a son again. I ask your honor for a chance to be a leader in my community again. I ask your honor for a chance to get the help I desperately need to be a better person."

In a statement to TMZ, Dr Drew shared that while he believed that the rapper wasn’t lying about being a changed person, it would take “years of extensive treatment” to get Diddy to perfect his new ways.

The doctor stated that the “forced sobriety” won’t continue if the Bad Boy label boss doesn’t put an end to the parties and freak-offs.

The doctor concluded that he views Diddy’s imprisonment sentence as a blessing in disguise, as it would allow the latter to build a sobriety foundation.

Trump alleged that Diddy asked for a pardon

The President of the United States told reporters at the Oval Office on October 6, 2025, that Diddy asked him for a pardon:

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon."

Combs has received credit for his 50-month imprisonment term, as he has already served a year plus in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn since he was held there from September 2024.

Trump also mentioned Combs in an August 1, 2025, interview with Rob Finnerty, in which he claimed that the latter was “very hostile” during the presidential campaign.

Finnerty asked the president if he would consider pardoning Combs, and Trump replied:

"Probably. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; he seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well, but he was very hostile when I ran for office."

The interviewer reminded Trump that Combs “said some so not nice things” about him, and the President replied;

"Yeah, and it's hard. You know, like you, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, right?" Trump said. "But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements… so I don't know... it makes it more difficult to do."

