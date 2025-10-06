President Trump reveals Diddy has sought a Presidential pardon

POWDER SPRINGS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to a Q&A with Pastor Paula White at the National Faith Advisory Summit on October 28, 2024 in Powder Springs, Georgia. With eight days left until the election, Trump is expected to continue visiting battleground states through the week including participating in a campaign rally in Atlanta tonight. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Sean Diddy Combs was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment on October 3, 2025, and Trump has claimed that the rapper sought a presidential pardon from him. The President of the United States, whilst speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on October 6, 2025, claimed that the rapper asked him for a pardon:

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon."

Trump also mentioned Combs in an August 1, 2025, interview with Rob Finnerty, in which he claimed that the latter was “very hostile” during the presidential campaign.

Finnerty asked the president if he would consider pardoning Combs, and Trump replied:

"Probably. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; he seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well, but he was hostile when I ran for office."

The interviewer reminded Trump that Combs “said some so not nice things” about him, and the President replied;

"Yeah, and it's hard. You know, like you, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, right?" Trump said. "But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements… so I don't know... it makes it more difficult to do."

Diddy’s counsel, Marc Agnifilo, describes the judge as a “13th juror” as he expresses disappointment in the 50-month sentencing

After a trial that lasted eight weeks, Sean Diddy Combs was found guilty of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution and was found not guilty on the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

He has been sentenced to 50 months in prison and five years of supervised release. In addition, the All About the Benjamins hitmaker was fined $500,000.

Speaking with reporters outside the courtroom following the sentencing, lead defence counsel for Diddy, Marc Agnifilo, criticised the judgment given by Judge Arun Subramanian:

"The judge acted as a 13th juror, one we did not choose. He second-guessed the jury's verdict."

He added:

"The jury's verdict was resoundingly clear," Agnifilo said. "There was no sex trafficking, there was no racketeering, everything was consensual, everything was adult, which is why he was convicted only of the prostitution offence."

Diddy is reportedly seeking the Judge to recommend that he spend his prison term in a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.

