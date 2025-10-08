What did the Judge say about where Diddy should serve his 50-month sentence?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs after being presented with the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Judge Arun Subramanian, who sentenced Sean Diddy Combs to 50 months in prison, responded to his request to serve the rest of his prison term at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey.



According to an exclusive report by TMZ published on October 6, 2025, the music mogul had requested that the court recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that he be transferred to the federal correctional institution in New Jersey.



The news outlet reported again on October 8, 2025, that Subramanian has advised that Diddy serve his prison sentence close to his home in the New York Metropolitan area.

New legal documents purportedly show that while the Judge didn't name a specific prison where Diddy should serve his sentence, he opined that the Bad Boy Records founder should serve his 50 months in a prison with “any available substance abuse program, including the Bureau of Prisons' Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), for which he qualifies.”

A few days after his sentencing, Diddy’s legal team wrote a letter to Judge Subramanian, asking him to recommend the federal correctional institution in New Jersey as the place where he serve the remainder of his sentence.



According to the lawyers of the All About the Benjamins hitmaker, the prison is a good place to “address drug abuse issues" and "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts."

While Judge Subramanian can recommend a prison for Combs, the Bureau of Prisons ultimately determines in which prison the Bad Boy Records boss will serve the remainder of his sentence.

Sean Diddy Combs has sought a presidential pardon, President Donald Trump claims

Sean Diddy Combs was sentenced to 50 months imprisonment on October 3, 2025, and Trump claimed that the music mogul sought a presidential pardon from him.

The President of the United States, whilst speaking to reporters at the Oval Office on October 6, 2025, claimed that the rapper asked him for a pardon:

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy; he has asked me for a pardon."

Trump also mentioned Combs in an August 1, 2025, interview with Rob Finnerty, in which he claimed that the latter was “very hostile” during the presidential campaign.

Finnerty asked the president if he would consider pardoning Combs, and Trump replied that while there was a possibility of him doing so, Diddy had been "hostile" towards him in the past:

"Probably. You know, I was very friendly with him. I got along with him great; he seemed like a nice guy. I didn't know him well, but he was hostile when I ran for office."

The interviewer reminded Trump that Combs “said some so not nice things” about him, and the President replied;

"Yeah, and it's hard. You know, like you, we're human beings and we don't like to have things cloud our judgment, right?" Trump said. "But when you knew someone and you were fine and then you run for office and he made some terrible statements… so I don't know... it makes it more difficult to do."

